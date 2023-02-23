Morocco Committed to Climate Issues for Sustainable Development Model (Amb.)

MOROCCO, February 23 - Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, has long been committed to climate issues, with the ambition to build a sustainable development model and contribute to international and continental climate action, the Moroccan ambassador to South Africa, Youssef Amrani, said Wednesday in Cape Town (1470 km from Pretoria).

Speaking at a panel on Innovation, organized as part of the Green Economy Summit in Africa, Amrani said that a national strategy to development renewable energy has been implemented by Morocco for more than a decade, including the Noor solar power plants, the largest concentrated solar power plant in the world, is both an engineering marvel and a source of inspiration for millions of people in Africa and around the world and which places the Kingdom as a pioneer in this field.

Recalling that Morocco had hosted, in 2016, the COP22 and the African Action Summit, he explained that according to its national strategy, Morocco should produce 80% of its energy mix, by 2050, from renewable energy and achieve carbon neutrality in line with the internationally agreed deadline.

Indeed, Morocco has an exceptional potential in renewable energy which, combined with the expertise and innovation capabilities it has developed, will give an impetus to the development of a profitable and innovative green economic ecosystem, strengthen energy security and create new opportunities for employment and integration for youth, he said.

The Moroccan diplomat noted that thanks to the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, "Morocco has become a net exporter of electricity over the past two years."

More recently, he added, the OCP Group has set its sights on the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, which are needed for fertilizer. "This is an investment of 13 billion dollars for Morocco that will create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs, support 600 Moroccan industrial companies and achieve a local integration rate of 70%," he said.

MAP: 23 February 2023