NCRF Founder is Recipient of LA Lakers/Comerica Bank’s Best in LA Woman in Business Award
Dr. Theresa Price to Be Honored at Lakers Game February 23rd
It is such an honor to be recognized especially along with these other committed women who are giving their all to support and lift up their communities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Lakers and Comerica Bank have named Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), their Best in LA Woman of Business Entrepreneurship for January 2023. Dr. Price is being honored specifically for her ongoing efforts to make college, and access to college funding, a reality for so many students through NCRF’s numerous educational programs and expos.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
The Los Angeles Lakers/Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards Program recognizes five women each month from November 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023 from throughout Southern California, in tribute to their leadership and contributions in each of these five categories: Entrepreneurship, Business, Philanthropy, Diversity and of Promise.
Dr. Price will join the four other award recipients on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Cypto.com Arena for the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game. The women will be presented with their awards on the court prior to the game. Then they will, along with their guests, watch the game from the Comerica Bank suite.
At the close of the regular season, each of the Best in LA Women in Business recipients since November 2022 will be invited back to enjoy another Lakers game on April 7th against the Phoenix Suns. The women will also be recognized collectively for their leadership and impact on their communities.
NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price, a lifelong LA County resident and Lakers fan, said, “It is such an honor to be recognized especially along with these other committed women who are giving their all to support and lift up their communities. Special thanks to the Lakers and Comerica for supporting our mission to change lives.”
LA Lakers Best in LA Women in Business Awards Sponsored by Comerica Bank Categories:
Woman of Entrepreneurship - recognizing women business owners at companies of all sizes
Woman of Business - recognizing women executives who are not business owners
Woman of Philanthropy - recognizing women who are changing our local community for the better
Woman of Diversity - Recognizing women who serve as role models and breakthrough agents in our multicultural community, and who share their experiences to guide our future leaders
Woman of Promise - recognizing women who are “rising stars” in their chosen field or industry
For more information on the National College Resources Foundation, their Black College
Expos, Latino College Expos, Student Athlete, Movement Enrichment, S.T.E.A.M. and other educational programs visit www.ncrfoundation.org, call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org
About NCRF and the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
