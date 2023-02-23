E-Learning Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Size, Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Analysis and Outlook
The growing popularity of learning experiences provided by the top universities across the globe are among the primary factors driving the e-learning market.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
The global e-learning market size reached US$ 288.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 582.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028
E-learning, or electronic learning, represents a modern learning idea used to impart knowledge through digital technologies and devices. It encourages a healthy exchange of knowledge by providing an interactive environment to the participants regardless of the time and place. The purpose of e-learning is to facilitate students with proper expertise and knowledge through specifically designed courses and prime-quality lectures. In addition, this technique is gaining preference in the corporate sector, where various e-learning tools and modules, such as gamification and LMS, are incorporated into the employee training programs. As a result, this modern design finds widespread applications in K-12 learning, higher education, and vocational exercise across small, medium, and large enterprises.
𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The presence of well-established education infrastructure and the growing popularity of blended learning experiences provided by the top universities across the globe are among the primary factors driving the e-learning market. Besides this, the escalating demand for personalized courses and content and customized learning tools and the elevating requirement for this platform for providing corporate training to employees, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising need for e-learning solutions, on account of several advantages, such as accessibility to multiple classes and interactive lectures and sessions, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the improving internet connectivity across countries and the increasing penetration of IoT-based smart devices are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the high shift of educational institutions from physical lectures to virtual classrooms for completing the curriculum that is accessible regardless of the time and place is expected to bolster the e-learning market in the coming years.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
• Adobe Inc.
• Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
• Blackboard Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• GP Strategies Corporation
• Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
• Oracle Corporation
• Pearson Plc
• SAP SE
• Skillsoft Corporation
• Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on technology, provider and application.
Breakup by Technology:
• Online E-Learning
• Learning Management System
• Mobile E-Learning
• Rapid E-Learning
• Virtual Classroom
• Others
Breakup by Provider:
• Services
• Content
Breakup by Application:
• Academic
o K-12
o Higher Education
o Vocational Training
• Corporate
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• Government
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
