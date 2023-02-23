Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Reach at value of USD 18,672.55 Million by 2028

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends and competitive landscape till 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research on "Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Forecast to 2028" Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD), Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography

“Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is projected to reach US$ 18,672.55 million by 2028 from value of US$ 11,206.54 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Download PDF Sample Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004079/

Immunoglobulins are the antibodies produced naturally by the body’s immune system, which help fight infection and disease. The deficiency of immunoglobulin requires the external administration of immunoglobulin and known as immunoglobulin replacement therapy (IgRT). IgRT can be given intravenously and subcutaneously. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) are selected based on the indication and severity. IVIg is manufactured from human plasma. It contains antibodies and is used in the treatment of a growing number of immunologic, haematologic and neurologic illnesses.

Market Leaders:

The intravenous immunoglobulin market majorly consists of the players such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc., ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Shanghai RAAS, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, CSL Behring (CSL Limited), and Prothya Biosolutions B.V. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, expansions, and product upgradations for the growth of their organizations. The companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies to accelerate their growth and improve their market position.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the intravenous immunoglobulin market:

Aug-2021: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) has awarded seven years of marketing exclusivity for Octapharma’s Octagam 10% [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)], the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) to be indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis (DM). This approval will exclusively drive the growth of Octagam sales

Jun-2021: Octapharma announced that octagam 10%, a human plasma-derived intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), has recently been granted approval in the European Union (EU) as an immunomodulatory therapy for adults with dermatomyositis. Following the EU approval, octagam 10% received national approval in Germany on May 11, 2021, with approval in other European member states expected soon

Apr-2021: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted approval for the Company’s expanded manufacturing process, enabling fractionation and purification of a 4,400-liter plasma pool for the manufacture of Intravenous Immune Globulin (“IVIg”)

Covid-19 Outbreaks:

The COVID-19 pandemic improved the risk of COVID-19 infection among people suffering with immunodeficient disorders. Patients with underlying immunodeficient disorders, like hypogammaglobulinemia and specific antibody deficiency (SDA) were considered at greater risk of COVID-19 infection and more likely to have higher morbidity and mortality. Also, only essential procedures were allowed in hospitals during the lockdown which interrupted the IVIg therapy among patients receiving the same. Additionally, to develop effective treatment for COVID-19, key players and government of various countries in middle east collaborated during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in 2020, Kamada announced that it has signed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) to supply its anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Israel. The use of this investigational product was regulated by the MoH. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the intravenous immunoglobulin market.

Inquire about Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004079/

Report Segmentations:

Based on the type, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD. The IgG segment is likely to account for a larger market share during the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others. The hypogammaglobulinemia segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the report segments the global intravenous immunoglobulin market as follows:

Based on geography, the global intravenous immunoglobulin market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe market is sub-segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The intravenous immunoglobulin market in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. The South and Central America market is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

Buy Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004079/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10376

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876