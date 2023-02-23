TEKTELIC is Launching SEAL - a Wearable LoRaWAN® & GPS Location Tracker
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications a leading manufacturer of Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Devices, and Solutions is proud to announce the launch of SEAL in MWC Barcelona, Spain.
TEKTELIC is happy to present the SEAL Wearable Tracker, a powerful and reliable device that can be easily worn during a workday. It is designed to monitor workers in real-time and over long distances. With its highly accurate GPS tracking and near-satellite LoRaWAN location tracking, the SEAL Tracker will provide its deployers with live geolocation of their lone workers. This device will provide its users with the security and convenience they need to keep track of employees working in critical infrastructure or remote areas.
The device’s features include an IP67 waterproof rating, a battery life of up to 12 months, and an operable temperature range of -20°C to +60°C. It is also equipped with an accelerometer, which allows the user to detect if the person is in motion or stationary, which activates event-based start-up and saves battery life. Additionally, the TEKTELIC SEAL Tracker is highly customizable and can be used in a variety of use cases, such as construction, emergency workers tracking, or manufacturing premises.
The SEAL Wearable Tracker is now available for purchase, so be the first to benefit from real-time tracking of your workers.
For more information about the device and its technical capabilities, visit the product page.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is a Calgary-based IoT provider company, which has the largest portfolio of LoRaWAN® gateways in the IoT market to enable widespread connectivity. TEKTELIC provides a range of products, including IoT Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. TEKTELIC’s goal is to provide customers with reliable and innovative solutions that meet their needs. Further information on the LoRaWAN network and IoT technology, you can find on the website www.tektelic.com
To see and test a new TEKTELIC SEAL Sensor, please visit our booth in MWC Barcelona, Hall No. 4, Booth 4B10. We will be there from 27 Feb - 2 Mar. Don’t miss out!
Christian Ulrik
