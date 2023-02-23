Submit Release
Economic Ministry Publishes Regulations on Spa Operations

The Ministry of Economic Development has published regulations regarding the operation, maintenance and advertisement of spa establishments in the Maldives.

In accordance with the rules, new spa facilities must re-register starting on 21st February via the ministry’s company portal. Spas already operating in the Maldives have 90 days to re-register via the portal, according to the government. Whether foreign employees have the necessary permits to work at the establishments will be assessed.

Furthermore, according to the regulations, spa employees are not permitted to publish personal images, recordings, or audio of the facilities. Additionally, it is specified that advertisements must adhere to national social and cultural norms and must not feature any person.

A fine of USD 652 will be imposed on establishments that violate the regulations. The registrar is also authorized to terminate the permits of such establishments.

Featured Cover Image: Treatment Room, Spa Alila, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

