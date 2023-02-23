Hop to the Maldives this Easter with These Two Marriot Bonvoy Resorts

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting guests to rejoice in a memorable Easter celebration in the tropical paradise of the Maldives at W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

With a focus on providing a one-of-a-kind experience for families, couples and solo travelers, these Marriott resorts in the Maldives are an astonishing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This Easter break, travelers can choose from curated holiday packages as they make this holiday truly special with a range of experiences, activities and appealing dining options.

The Easter offerings include a range of activities, from traditional Easter egg hunts to indulgent spa treatments, giving guests the chance to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. Children can enjoy interactive cooking classes, creative arts, and crafts, and even a visit from the Easter Bunny, while parents can relax and unwind in the sun. The resorts offer guests the chance to experience the natural beauty of the archipelago, with snorkeling excursions to the crystal-clear waters, and opportunities to witness the magnificent marine life that inhabits the region. Guests can enjoy a variety of delectable meals at the resorts’ world-class restaurants, serving a range of local and international cuisines, or opt for a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars.

Whether guests are looking for a peaceful retreat or a fun-filled family holiday, there’s something for everyone. Book your Easter escape today and experience the epitome in luxury and relaxation as you celebrate this special occasion with friends and family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

W MALDIVES

Why should kids have all the fun? W Maldives is an adult’s playground offering one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, and a range of experiences to fuel the lust for life, ignite an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. One can sail off into the sunset on the most romantic nautical getaway or go on a private overnight cruise with their BFFs on the luxurious ESCAPE. The resort also offers the opportunity of having your very own secluded island, Gaathafushi, for a few hours of picnic in the sun or even overnight under the stars, for a real magical Cast Away experience – or plan your own personal egg-hunt there!

Located in North Ari Atoll and 25 minutes by seaplane from Malé, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort featuring six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY® Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER. Beautifully dispersed across the island, the restaurants and lounges inject the pulsating beauty of the Maldives in every dining experience. One can relish fresh seafood flavors at FISH or enjoy the barbeque grill at FIRE on selected nights. Whether it’s a special dining experience under the stars, a private romantic dinner on a secluded private island, or cocktail-filled party at SIP Bar, W Maldives ensures that you get it all. For Easter, a lavish yet homely dinner is planned for guests showcasing traditional Easter favorites as well as Maldivian delights.

The Escape! Fly & Dine package includes daily buffet breakfast, daily three-course dinner in a designated restaurant for two, complimentary return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport for two, complimentary in-room W MIX BAR for non-alcoholic beverages and complimentary non-motorized activities and snorkeling gear when guests book for a minimum of three nights.

wmaldives.com

SHERATON MALDIVES FULL MOON RESORT & SPA

Family vacation goals are all about creating memories and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa makes them easier than ever with the paradise island’s own Sheraton Side by Side Family Programme. Activities such as Adopt a Coral lets guests add meaning to their getaway by being a part of a coral conservation tour where a coral fragment planting activity helps to restore the reef habitat. Alternatively the program lets guests watch experts climb and de-nut a coconut tree before sampling the freshest coconut water they’ve ever tasted, take a snorkelling safari or join marine biologists to have all those burning questions on sharks, rays and more, answered.

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, the resort is accessible via a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for guests who prefer brief travel. The resort features seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, Shine Spa located on a private island for maximum indulgence, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities. The Island Cottages and Ocean Pool Villas are ideally laid out and located keeping in mind family travellers.

Their Full Board Promo includes breakfast at Feast (International), Lunch buffet at Feast or two-course menu at ChopstiX (Asian), Anchorage (Mediterranean), Kakuni Hut (Carribean), or Masala Hut (Indian) and Dinner buffet at Feast or three-course menu at ChopstiX, Anchorage Bar, or Masala Hut. Guests can even add a USD 45 supplement for dinner in Baan Thai (Thai) or Sea Salt (Seafood). As part of the Easter celebrations the resort has an Easter special lunch that’s included in the Full Board meal plan and they have a line-up of activities for the entire family to indulge in from Easter crafts to family pool games, an Easter cooking class, beach games and a DJ for an evening of entertainment.

sheratonmaldives.com

To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com