Winton & Hiestand Law Group Helps Individuals Designate a Power of Attorney in Louisville, KY

Winton and Hiestand Law Group

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winton & Hiestand Law Group is pleased to announce they can help individuals designate a power of attorney in Louisville, KY, to prevent court intervention if the need arises. A power of attorney is essential to protect an individual’s interests and make decisions in their stead when required.

Winton & Hiestand Law Group recognizes the value of naming a power of attorney in Louisville, KY, to protect individuals who become incapacitated and can’t make decisions for themselves. Their team can answer questions and help individuals decide who to entrust with this critical task. Once an individual chooses a family member or close friend to serve as their power of attorney, the law firm can draft the paperwork to ensure a legally binding document.

Winton & Hiestand Law Group understands how challenging estate planning matters can be and aims to make the process as stress-free as possible. Legally naming a power of attorney requires following detailed guidelines and drafting the appropriate documents to ensure the named individual can decide on legal, financial, and medical matters.

Anyone interested in working with the law firm to designate a power of attorney in Louisville, KY, can find out more by visiting the Winton & Hiestand Law Group website or calling +1 (502) 444-4357.

About Winton & Hiestand Law Group: Winton & Hiestand Law Group is a full-service law firm providing valuable services to clients. Their team works with cases, including auto injuries, wrongful death, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, estate planning, and more. Their experienced lawyers aim to make legal matters stress-free and simple to give clients peace of mind.

