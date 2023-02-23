"Historical Talks" 2023 Held at Columbia University for Peace in the Karabakh Region in Remembrance of Khojaly
Conference on Peace Organized by Azerbaijan Diaspora Community Received Interest by Scholars and General Public
I think we had some important dialogue about origins and situation in Karabagh right now”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, a peace talk and analysis took place at Columbia University organized by Azerbaijan Diaspora Community. Dr. Michael M. Gunter, a professor of political science at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee was the keynote speaker.
— Dr. Michael M. Gunter
The "Armenia and Azerbaijan through Peace and War" reception gathered scholars, dignitaries, and the general public at the Garden Room in Columbia University, from 1 pm- 3:30 pm est yesterday, following a moment of silence for the lives lost during Khojaly tragedy.
Mr. Reyhan Ozgur New York Consul General of Turkey, UN Secretary of Azerbaijan and delegation from Jewish Community were among the participants during the Panel in remembrance of Khojaly. Mr. Ozgur gave special thanks to Prof. Michael Gunter and Dr. Ali Askerov for their enlightening speeches in an effort to illuminate Khojaly Massacre that took place 31 years ago
Dr. Ali Askerov, an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Study in the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of North Carolina-
Greensboro (UNCG) joined Dr. Gunter during the panel, and emphasized the ethnic conflict, terrorism, and the importance of mediation, and peace education during conflict. " I want to see more and more Armenians in such dialogues. I want us to come together, debate, listen to each other and discuss what we can do for a peaceful future." said Dr. Askerov who is also a research fellow of the Center for New North Carolinians.
Dr. Michael M. Gunter said: "Today we discussed the situation in the Caucasus mountain range between Azerbaijan and Armenia who are contesting the political status of Nagorno-Karabakh which ihas seen two wars since the collapse of the Soviet Union. And this is a much misunderstood Post Soviet ethnic conflict, which in the US we understand and know very little about. We should know more objectively about it because it is really the seed of example of similar conflicts around the world, especially coming out of the Soviet Union, like the situation in Ukraine now. I think we had some important dialogue about origins and situation in Karabagh right now"
