Saint Lucia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Saint Lucia as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your independence.

The United States is committed to its long-standing and enduring partnership with Saint Lucia. We are proud of our work together under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative to address crime and violence in Saint Lucia and help support a safe, secure, and prosperous Caribbean region. Going forward, we are excited to collaborate on the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), which will help Saint Lucia and other countries in the region combat one of the most difficult challenges we are facing today.

On Saint Lucia’s Independence Day, the United States hopes for a happy and prosperous year to come for all Saint Lucians.

