Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,498 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 414 Printer's Number 361

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - specialist or certified registered nurse practitioner under the

act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional

Nursing Law.

"SANE program." A program that utilizes a sexual assault

nurse examiner for a forensic medical examination based in this

Commonwealth.

"Sexual assault." Any of the offenses specified in 18

Pa.C.S. Ch. 31 Subch. B (relating to definition of offenses).

"Sexual assault nurse examiner" or "SANE." A registered

nurse who completed additional education and training that meets

the most recent edition of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner

Education Guidelines established by the International

Association of Forensic Nurses in effect on the effective date

of this section to provide comprehensive health care to

survivors of sexual assault.

"Sexual assault survivor." An individual who reports that

they have experienced sexual assault.

Section 3. SANE program for access to treatment for sexual

assault survivors.

In addition to the sexual assault emergency services required

under 28 Pa. Code § 117.52 (relating to minimum requirements for

sexual assault emergency services), a hospital may establish a

SANE program.

Section 4. Duties of department.

(a) List of SANE capabilities.--

(1) No later than 180 days after the effective date of

this section and updated on an annual basis, the department

shall publish a comprehensive list of each hospital, by

county, that provides SANE care on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website. The list shall include the

20230SB0414PN0361 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 414 Printer's Number 361

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.