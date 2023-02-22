Henderson City Council Candidate Tim Cox Endorsed by NV Dems

/EIN News/ -- Henderson, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henderson, Nevada -

The Nevada State Democratic Party (NV Dems) announced today their endorsement of Henderson City Council Candidate Tim Cox in his quest to be elected to the Henderson City Council Ward 1 seat in the upcoming April 3rd special election.

"We're excited to endorse Tim's campaign for Henderson City Council and look forward to supporting his bid to serve the people of Ward 1," stated Judith Whitmer, state chair.

Last month, Cox, an award-winning speaker, certified EMPIRE coach, and business optimization strategist, unexpectedly announced his campaign for the Henderson City Council. "The campaign is thrilled that Nevada Dems recognizes the momentum the campaign is already building," stated Cox.

"When I realized no other candidate was talking about some of the issues important to me, my family, and my community, I decided to enter the race," stressed Cox. "I believe a different perspective must be part of the conversation. Currently, all council members are either members of or aligned with the Republican party. That imbalance is not healthy for the city."

Tim Cox is of no relation to recently elected Ward 3 Councilwoman Carrie Cox.

Cox developed an ACTION agenda of his six priorities when elected: Alive Communities, Comprehensive Public Safety, Thoughtful Development, Inclusive Government Accountability, Opportunity for All, and Needed Fiscal Responsibility. He admits that he takes a more progressive approach than his competitors.

Cox and his family first became part of the Henderson community in 2011 and are honored to call Henderson home. "We love Henderson, but I also realize it won't continue to be a great place without strong, solid planning and governance."

The special election for Henderson City Council Ward 1 will be held on April 3, 2023, and is only open for Ward 1 registered voters. Find more information at Vote4TimCox.com.

About Tim Cox

Tim Cox is a candidate for Henderson City Council Ward 1. He is an award-winning speaker, certified EMPIRE coach, and business optimization strategist who focuses on empowering entrepreneurs and their leadership teams to take control of their businesses so they can have extraordinary businesses and lives. He is committed to offering a progressive perspective on how Henderson can best remain a great place to live, work, learn, and play!

For more information on Tim Cox for Henderson, please visit www.Vote4TimCox.com

Tim Cox, PO Box 91311, Henderson, NV 89009. Phone: 702.326.3384 Email: Tim@Vote4TimCox.com URL: Vote4TimCox.com

