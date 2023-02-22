U.S. Small Business Administration Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Virtual Public Meetings March 1-2

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) announced they will hold their next set of virtual public meetings on March 1 and 2, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

"The IATF and ACVBA committee meetings are a quarterly opportunity for members and participants to come together and hear about the state of veteran-owned small businesses," said Acting Associate Administrator for the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development, Timothy Green. "Most importantly, it serves as a chance to discuss how SBA can continue to serve service members, veterans, and their families through resources, training, and other support."

WHAT:

IATF and ACVBA Virtual Public Meetings

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S. General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; the American Legion; VET-Force; and the National Veteran Small Business Coalition.

The ACVBA meeting will cover briefings from the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development, the SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development on the Veteran Small Business Certification program, VA, the University of Washington Daniel J. Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, and the Madison Services Group.

WHEN:

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, March 2, 2023

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST

WHO:

Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Robert Bailey, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

IATF and ACVBA Committee Members

Guest Speakers from Interagency Partners and Veterans Service Organizations

HOW:

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST via this Microsoft Teams link. To join the meeting by phone instead, use 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 953121976#.

The ACVBA will meet Thursday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST via this Microsoft Teams link. To join by phone instead, dial 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 115439757#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by February 28 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

