Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held February 22, 2023. All matters put forth in the management information circular dated January 19, 2023 were passed, including the election of the six (6) nominees for election as director, each of whom was an incumbent director of the Company, identified in the management information circular.



About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad. The Company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

