Allbirds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Allbirds also announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference on March 14, 2023 in Miami, FL. The event will be webcast live and archived on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com .

About Allbirds

Headquartered in San Francisco, Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Allbirds’ story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®) that is carbon negative. Allbirds serves customers across 36 countries in over 50 Allbirds stores and its e-commerce website, www.allbirds.com.

Investor Relations

Katina Metzidakis

ir@allbirds.com

Media Contact

press@allbirds.com