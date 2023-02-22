Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,484 in the last 365 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice to Summoning to Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) today announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that Itaú Corpbanca scheduled the annual general shareholders’ meeting for April 20, 2023.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo

You just read:

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice to Summoning to Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.