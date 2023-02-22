Bel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

A Strong Finish to a Record-Breaking Year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $169.2 million, up 15.0% from Q4-21

Gross profit margin of 31.0%, up from 26.7% in Q4-21

Net earnings of $14.0 million versus $8.0 million in Q4-21

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million (14.8% of sales), up from $15.3 million (10.4% of sales) in Q4-21

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Record net sales of $654.2 million, up 20.4% from 2021

Gross profit margin of 28.0%, up from 24.7% in 2021

Record net earnings of $52.7 million versus $24.8 million in 2021

Record adjusted EBITDA of $83.0 million (12.7% of sales), up from $42.8 million (7.9% of sales) in 2021

Ended year with backlog of orders of $565 million, an increase of 21% from the 2021 year-end level

Product Group Highlights

Sales Gross Margin Q4-22 Q4-21 % Change Q4-22 Q4-21 Basis Point Change Power Solutions and Protection 82,119 59,281 38.5 % 33.0 % 30.9 % 210 Magnetic Solutions 40,064 44,280 -9.5 % 29.5 % 22.9 % 660 Connectivity Solutions 47,020 43,581 7.9 % 23.6 % 23.7 % (10 ) Total 169,203 147,142 15.0 % 31.0 % 26.7 % 430





Sales Gross Margin FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 Basis Point Change Power Solutions and Protection 288,366 218,035 32.3 % 30.5 % 27.0 % 350 Magnetic Solutions 178,782 160,432 11.4 % 27.6 % 21.3 % 630 Connectivity Solutions 187,085 165,027 13.4 % 25.9 % 26.4 % (50 ) Total 654,233 543,494 20.4 % 28.0 % 24.7 % 330

“Throughout 2022, we continued to deliver on our commitment to top line growth and sustainable margin expansion. This allowed us to close out the year strong with $654 million in sales and gross margin of 28%, reflecting meaningful improvements on both fronts from 2021,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO. “These outcomes were the result of a collective team effort that better examined the way we do business and ensuring our resources are utilized effectively. We are committed to maintaining continuous pricing and cost discipline in all of our operations, and this remains an integral part of our company culture."

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added “As we look to 2023, the focus will be on profitable growth by investing in key and high-growth market segments, doubling down on new business development, and internal investments needed to support our customers. We believe that we will benefit from our diversity in end markets in 2023, as lower bookings from our magnetics networking customers are expected to be offset by higher demand from the commercial aerospace and eMobility markets, which generally have a bright outlook for the year and beyond. Further, we are excited to kick off the new year with our recently announced investment in Germany-based innolectric AG. Bel views eMobility as a promising growth sector and this complementary relationship brings the next-generation of fast-charging technology to Bel’s eMobility power offerings, further enhancing our competitive position in this emerging field," concluded Mr. Tuweiq.

Mr. Bernstein continued, "We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication of our associates around the world which enabled Bel to achieve these exceptional results from 2022 in a challenging environment. We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2023 in the areas in which we can control and remain optimistic on Bel's journey ahead."

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude a gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, write-off of deferred financing costs and restructuring charges. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Bel has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 877-407-0784, or 201-689-8560 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 13735980 after 11:30am ET, also for 20 days.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-historical information contained in this press release (including the statements regarding expressions about management’s confidence and optimism and management’s expectations, beliefs or anticipations regarding our business, operations, products, market conditions, financial position, results, prospects, and future financial performance; management’s views, expectations, beliefs, intentions and plans with respect to our business and operations and anticipated results and future performance, including statements regarding the Company’s sales and margin, resource utilization, pricing and cost considerations, future plans and intentions for focus on profitable growth, opportunities for investment in certain markets, and new business development and internal investment; statements regarding expectations and beliefs about future performance for 2023 and beyond, including statements regarding continuing momentum, diversity in end markets, anticipated future trends in bookings, demand and outlook in particular customer and market segments; and statements regarding expectations and beliefs about the potential benefits of the Company’s investment in innolectric AG, about the eMobility sector and about Bel’s competitive position in the field) are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers, and risks for the Company’s business in the event of the loss of certain substantial customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; the impact of public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19); the effects of rising input costs, and cost changes generally; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, including supply chain constraints or other challenges; difficulties associated with the availability of labor, and the risks of any labor unrest or labor shortages; risks associated with our international operations, including our substantial manufacturing operations in China; risks associated with restructuring programs or other strategic initiatives, including any difficulties in implementation or realization of the expected benefits or cost savings; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. legal and regulatory requirements, including tax laws, trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reports, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting our business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Non-GAAP measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.belfuse.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. We use our website as a means of disclosing material, otherwise non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

[Financial tables follow]

Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 169,203 $ 147,142 $ 654,233 $ 543,494 Cost of sales 116,696 107,877 470,780 409,111 Gross profit 52,507 39,265 183,453 134,383 As a % of net sales 31.0 % 26.7 % 28.0 % 24.7 % Research and development costs 5,857 5,590 20,238 21,891 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,126 21,854 92,342 86,612 As a % of net sales 14.8 % 14.9 % 14.1 % 15.9 % Restructuring charges 3,322 526 7,322 1,201 Gain on sale of property - - (1,596 ) (6,578 ) Income from operations 18,202 11,295 65,147 31,257 As a % of net sales 10.8 % 7.7 % 10.0 % 5.8 % Interest expense (968 ) (528 ) (3,379 ) (3,542 ) Other income/expense, net 218 (847 ) (2,709 ) (388 ) Earnings before income taxes 17,452 9,920 59,059 27,327 Provision for income taxes 3,412 1,912 6,370 2,506 Effective tax rate 19.6 % 19.3 % 10.8 % 9.2 % Net earnings $ 14,040 $ 8,008 $ 52,689 $ 24,821 As a % of net sales 8.3 % 5.4 % 8.1 % 4.6 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,142 2,145 2,143 2,145 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,502 10,322 10,394 10,258 Net earnings per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.61 $ 4.01 $ 1.90 Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.65 $ 4.24 $ 2.02

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,266 $ 61,756 Accounts receivable, net 107,274 87,135 Inventories 172,465 139,383 Other current assets 31,403 40,742 Total current assets 381,408 329,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,833 38,210 Right-of-use assets 21,551 21,252 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 79,209 87,646 Other assets 41,465 35,722 Total assets $ 560,466 $ 511,846 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,589 $ 65,960 Operating lease liability, current 5,870 6,880 Other current liabilities 65,845 39,172 Total current liabilities 136,304 112,012 Long-term debt 95,000 112,500 Operating lease liability, long-term 15,742 14,668 Other liabilities 51,074 63,923 Total liabilities 298,120 303,103 Stockholders' equity 262,346 208,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 560,466 $ 511,846

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2)

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net earnings $ 14,040 $ 8,008 $ 52,689 $ 24,821 Interest expense 968 528 3,379 3,542 Provision for income taxes 3,412 1,912 6,370 2,506 Depreciation and amortization 3,259 4,347 14,863 16,861 EBITDA $ 21,679 $ 14,795 $ 77,301 $ 47,730 % of net sales 12.8 % 10.1 % 11.8 % 8.8 % Unusual or special items: Gain on sale of property - - (1,596 ) (6,578 ) Restructuring charges 3,322 526 7,322 1,201 Acquisition-related costs - - - 483 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,001 $ 15,321 $ 83,027 $ 42,836 % of net sales 14.8 % 10.4 % 12.7 % 7.9 %

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.



Bel Fuse Inc.

Supplementary Information(1)

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2)

(in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the consolidated statements of operations.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 17,452 $ 3,412 $ 14,040 $ 1.06 $ 1.12 $ 9,920 $ 1,912 $ 8,008 $ 0.61 $ 0.65 Restructuring charges 3,322 505 2,817 0.21 0.22 526 70 456 0.04 0.04 Non-GAAP measures $ 20,774 $ 3,917 $ 16,857 $ 1.27 $ 1.35 $ 10,446 $ 1,982 $ 8,464 $ 0.65 $ 0.69





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 59,059 $ 6,370 $ 52,689 $ 4.01 $ 4.24 $ 27,327 $ 2,506 $ 24,821 $ 1.90 $ 2.02 Items included in SG&A expenses: Acquisition-related costs - - - - - 483 111 372 0.03 0.03 Gain on sale of property (1,596 ) (367 ) (1,229 ) (0.09 ) (0.10 ) (6,578 ) - (6,578 ) (0.51 ) (0.53 ) Restructuring charges 7,322 1,495 5,827 0.45 0.47 1,201 189 1,012 0.08 0.08 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - - - - 820 189 631 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP measures $ 64,785 $ 7,498 $ 57,287 $ 4.36 $ 4.61 $ 23,253 $ 2,995 $ 20,258 $ 1.55 $ 1.65

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

(3) Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.