O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Celebrates the Opening of Its 6,000th Store

O’Reilly is proud to continue serving their customers with the addition of its 6,000th store

The community is invited to celebrate the growth as The Friendliest Parts Store in Town

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 65 years of serving the automotive aftermarket across the United States and in Mexico, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (“O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY) will celebrate the opening of its 6,000th store in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. This milestone will commemorate the continued excellent customer service and dedication of O’Reilly Professional Parts People throughout the Company. The opening of the 6,000th store will kick off with a day-long celebration on February 23, 2023, and reflect on the Company’s 65-year journey of growth and success. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend the celebration, which will begin at 1200 South Lee Street, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO, stated, “As we celebrate 65 years of O’Reilly Auto Parts and the opening of our 6,000th store location, we recognize that these achievements would not be possible without the unwavering dedication of our more than 84,000 Team Members. Their diligence and commitment to our customers and culture has allowed O’Reilly to accomplish these and other impressive goals. With a new store opening every 2.5 days on average, Team O’Reilly’s continued growth means the delivery of our unrivaled service to a broader customer base. Thank you to our Professional Parts People, our communities and our customers for their ongoing support throughout 65 years. We look forward to the future and take pride in continuing to provide industry-leading service in all of our market areas.”

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the Company’s dedication to diligently serve customers across the automotive repair industry remains as steadfast in its 6,000th store as it did in the first.