Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,475 in the last 365 days.

embecta sponsors educational symposium at ATTD 2023

Highlights the critical role people with diabetes play in their own care and treatment

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, will host an industry-sponsored symposium at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) international conference on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 4:40 p.m. Central European Time.

Entitled “Diabetes Era of Possibilities: Infusing PwD Choice into Practice!” the session will discuss individualizing treatment options for people with diabetes (PwD), with the goal of improving outcomes and deeper engagement in self-care. Some highlights from the session will include the importance of proper insulin injection technique as an element of diabetes self-care; how current diabetes devices and technologies can improve outcomes for people with type 2 diabetes; and the current evidence supporting the use of diabetes-related apps in assisting people with diabetes and their clinicians.

Prof. Dr. Lutz Heinemann, Ph.D., Professor, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany and Managing Editor of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology will chair the symposium, with distinguished speakers including Lori Berard, Nurse Consultant and Diabetes Educator, Winnipeg, Canada; Prof. Dr. Bernhard Kulzer, Diabetes Center and Research Institute, Bad Mergentheim, Germany; and Dr. Steven V. Edelman, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of California – San Diego Veterans Affairs Medical Center, San Diego, California.

“People with diabetes must take a very hands-on role in the day-to-day management of their healthcare,” says Henry Anhalt, DO, Chief Medical Officer, embecta. “The co-creation of treatment plans that are centered around the unique circumstances and needs of people living with diabetes is imperative to improving care. Educating healthcare providers on the latest tools and techniques to be shared with their patients should translate into better outcomes, reduction in burden and improved quality of life.

ATTD 2023 is taking place at the CityCube Berlin, Berlin, Germany. “Diabetes Era of Possibilities: Infusing PwD Choice into Practice!” will be held in Hall A4.

About embecta 
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

Contacts:    
     
Media    Investors 
Christian Glazar   Pravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications   VP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922   551-264-6547 
Contact Media Relations   Contact IR


Primary Logo

You just read:

embecta sponsors educational symposium at ATTD 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.