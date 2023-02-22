Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.



Introducing 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $290 million

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record 2022 revenue of $2.6 billion, up 46% Y/Y

Record 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $860 million, up 380% Y/Y

Q4 adjusted EBITDA declined to $130 million, down 30% from Q3 and up 52% from Q4-21

Q4 adjusted EBITDA margins were strong at 29% versus 31% in the prior quarter and 15% in Q4-21

Q4 Adjusted EPS was $.42 versus $.64 in Q3 and $.19 in Q4-21

Net debt declined to a record low of $137 million, down from $194 million in Q3 and $397 in Q4-21

Total cash increased to $323 million, up from $237 million in Q3 and $116 million in Q4-21



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



Good quarter performance in spite of low market liquidity and high customer destocking

Value creation plan has generated approximately $150 million of cost savings and an additional $40 million in commercial excellence on a run-rate basis, and is projected to increase to a total of $225 million by the end of 2023

Started production of high purity silicon used in batteries with limited volumes. Have begun to receive orders

Enhancing our global footprint with 22k tons of silicon metal capacity added in Selma, Alabama plant in 2022 and in the process of adding 55k tons at our plant in Polokwane, South Africa

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2022 was a record year for Ferroglobe with revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the highest in the Company’s history. Our strong performance was the result of strong prices and demand early in the year followed by a weaker environment in the second half, driven by sluggish activity in our end markets. Our performance in 2022 was amplified by the improvements we have made to the business through our value creation plan. The value creation plan has generated approximately $150 million of cost savings and an additional $40 million in commercial excellence on a run-rate basis, and is projected to increase to $225 million by the end of 2023.

“The prospects for Ferroglobe have never been stronger. We have optimized the cost structure of the Company to enable us to outperform throughout the cycle. In addition, we are well positioned to capitalize on several trends taking place in the market that will drive growth in the coming years. We expect the battery market for electric vehicles and the solar market presents an extraordinary opportunity, driven by the need for high purity silicon. The use of silicon in batteries is still in its early stages of development and we expect to see significant growth as this technology is perfected. We are currently partnered with battery developers and have recently started production, albeit at low volumes. Solar is another market that requires high purity silicon, which represents an enormous market that we expect to continue to capitalize on, particularly as the trend to onshoring gains momentum.

“In 2022, we added an additional 22k tons at our Selma, Alabama facility and are currently in the process of completing a 55k ton expansion at our Polokwane, South Africa plant. These capacity additions required minimal investment and enabled us to expand our access to low-cost silicon metal, enhancing our flexible global footprint enabling us to move volume to optimize our cost of production. During recent periods of extreme energy volatility, particularly in Europe, we were able to minimize our exposure by moving production from Spain and France to lower cost regions. This flexibility enabled us to lower our costs and still service our customers.

“Given our insights into customer orders and end markets, we expect the first quarter to be down from Q4, but increase throughout the remainder of the year. In an effort to provide more insight to investors, we are introducing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023, which we expect to be approximately $270 million to $300m,” concluded Dr. Levi.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended % % Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended % $,000 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Q/Q Y/Y December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Y/Y Sales $ 448,625 $ 593,218 $ 569,771 (24 %) (21 %) $ 2,597,916 $ 1,778,908 46 % Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (281,303 ) $ (285,210 ) $ (371,519 ) (1 %) (24 %) $ (1,276,817 ) $ (1,184,896 ) 8 % Operating profit (loss) $ 55,800 $ 154,424 $ 55,888 (64 %) (0 %) $ 686,653 $ 31,386 2,088 % Operating margin 12.4% 26.0% 10% 26.4% 2% Adjusted net income (loss)

attributable to the parent $ 78,864 $ 118,264 $ 37,035 (33 %) 113 % $ 575,599 $ (42,387 ) NA Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.64 $ 0.19 $ 3.07 $ (0.23 ) NA Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,442 $ 185,293 $ 85,579 (30 %) 52 % $ 860,008 $ 179,330 380 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.1% 31.2% 15.0% 33.1% 10.1% Operating cash flow $ 118,059 $ 54,822 $ 21,707 115 % 444 % $ 405,018 $ (1,341 ) NA Free cash flow1 $ 93,598 $ 40,345 $ 14,249 132 % 557 % $ 343,335 $ (25,189 ) NA Working Capital $ 705,888 $ 717,283 $ 464,870 (2 %) 52 % $ 705,888 $ 464,870 52 % Cash and Restricted Cash $ 322,943 $ 236,789 $ 116,663 36 % 177 % $ 322,943 $ 116,663 177 % Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 459,620 $ 431,207 $ 513,794 7 % (11 %) $ 459,620 $ 513,794 (11 %) Equity $ 771,143 $ 700,340 $ 320,031 10 % 141 % $ 771,143 $ 320,031 141 %

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow

(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 & December 31, 2021

Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $448.6 million, a decrease of 24% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21% over the year-ago period. For the full year 2022, sales were $2.6 billion versus $1.8 billion in the prior year, an increase of 46%. The decrease in our fourth quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio, and lower pricing in our main products. The $145 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $80 million of the decrease, silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $52 million and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $7 million. The increase in sales for the full year 2022 was driven by higher volumes and a significant increase in prices, particularly during the first half of the year.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $281.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $285.2 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 1%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 63% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 48% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to higher energy costs, higher raw material costs and lower fixed cost absorption as a result of the decrease in production in France. For full year 2022, raw materials and energy consumption for production was $1.3 billion, or 49% of sales, versus $1.2 billion, or 67% of sales. The improvement in these costs as a percent of sales was driven by operating leverage as a result of higher pricing.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net profit attributable to the parent was $25.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $97.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the third quarter. For the full year 2022, net profit attributable to the parent was $459.5million, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to negative $110.6 million, or negative $0.63.eps

Adjusted EBITDA

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $130.4 million, or 29% of sales, a decrease of 30% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $185.3 million, or 31% of sales in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volumes and prices.

For the full year 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $860.1 million, or 33% of sales, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $179.3 million, or 10% of sales, for the full year 2021.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $322.9 million as of December 31, 2022, up $86.1 million from $236.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we generated positive operating cash flow of $118.1 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $24.5 million, and $7.7 million in negative cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $705.9 million at December 31, 2022, decreasing from $717.3 million at September 30, 2022. The $11.5 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due primarily to a decrease in inventories.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our balance sheet improved dramatically in the fourth quarter as we continued to reduce our net debt balance from $194 million in the third quarter to $137 million, an improvement of $57 million. This improvement was a result of strong cash flow generation, aided by a reduction in working capital. We expect the release working capital to continue in the first and second quarters of 2023 driving continued improvement to our balance sheet.

“We are targeting a positive net cash position in 2023. As our balance sheet continues to improve, we are focused on optimizing our capital structure and how best to return money to our shareholders,” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.



Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 % Q/Q December 31, 2021 % Y/Y December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 39,459 50,545 (21.9 )% 63,681 (38.0 )% 209,342 253,991 (17.6 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 4,655 5,220 (10.8 )% 2,944 58.1 % 5,332 2,511 112.3 % Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 183,682 263,845 (30.4 )% 187,477 (2.0 )% 1,116,212 637,695 75.0 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 89,064 113,151 (21.3 )% 32,501 174.0 % 529,355 72,346 631.7 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns 48.5% 42.9% 17.3% 47.4% 11.3%

Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $183.7 million, a decrease of 30.4% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 10.8%, primarily due to a pricing market decline of 22% in the US and 8% in Europe. Total shipments decreased due to weak demand in chemicals and aluminum in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $89.1 million during the fourth quarter, a decrease of 21.3% compared with $113.2 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter improved mainly driven by the energy compensation in France.

Silicon-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 % Q/Q December 31, 2021 % Y/Y December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 39,847 48,977 (18.6 )% 60,078 (33.7 )% 204,076 242,766 (15.9 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 3,182 3,655 (12.9 )% 2,770 14.9 % 3,694 2,058 79.5 % Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 126,793 179,011 (29.2 )% 166,439 (23.8 )% 753,857 499,584 50.9 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 37,102 59,668 (37.8 )% 51,174 (27.5 )% 272,322 81,022 236.1 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 29.3% 33.3% 30.7% 36.1% 16.2%

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $126.8 million, a decrease of 29.2% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 12.9%, due to a decline in demand for ferrosilicons linked to general industry declines in the steel sector. Total shipments of silicon-based alloys decreased 18.6%, driven by weak demand from steel manufacturers. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 37.8% compared with $59.7 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased in the quarter mainly due to the decrease in sale prices driven by a reduction in the indexes.

Manganese-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 % Q/Q December 31, 2021 % Y/Y December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 61,917 61,583 0.5 % 97,053 (36.2 )% 295,589 314,439 (6.0 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 1,466 1,584 (7.4 )% 1,720 (14.8 )% 1,778 1,492 19.2 % Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 90,770 97,547 (6.9 )% 166,953 (45.6 )% 525,557 469,138 12.0 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 19,696 14,681 34.2 % 28,620 (31.2 )% 87,619 76,950 13.9 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 21.7% 15.1% 17.1% 16.7% 16.4%

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $90.7 million, a decrease of 6.9% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 7.4% and total shipments increased 0.5%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 34.2% compared with $14.7 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter improved mainly driven by the energy compensation in France.

Russia – Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal and assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other origins at a moment of strong market demand, leading to a temporary increase in raw materials prices. The uncertain supply and logistical conditions in Russia have also led Ferroglobe to diversify its sourcing of carbon electrodes. New sourcing was put in place in the previous quarter allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide while maintaining compliance with applicable sanctions.

Subsequent events

Reindus loan

On January 25, 2022, the Ministry opened a hearing regarding repayment of the loan. The company presented its allegations on February 15, 2022. On January 19, 2023, a new Resolution was signed by the Ministry terminating the reimbursement procedure initiated in January 2022.

On February 10, 2023, €16.3 million was repaid. A formal confirmation of the amortization calendar is expected to be received soon from the Ministry.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Sales $ 448,625 $ 593,218 $ 569,771 $ 2,597,916 $ 1,778,908 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (281,303 ) (285,210 ) (371,519 ) (1,276,817 ) (1,184,896 ) Other operating income 78,414 19,711 39,619 147,356 110,085 Staff costs (75,891 ) (75,689 ) (72,068 ) (314,270 ) (280,917 ) Other operating expense (49,833 ) (77,954 ) (87,016 ) (341,956 ) (296,809 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (20,547 ) (19,719 ) (24,549 ) (81,559 ) (97,328 ) Impairment losess (44,000 ) — 501 (44,000 ) 137 Other gain (loss) 335 67 1,149 (17 ) 2,206 Operating profit (loss) 55,800 154,424 55,888 686,653 31,386 Net finance expense (13,862 ) (16,630 ) (18,516 ) (55,776 ) (148,936 ) Exchange differences 4,048 (1,770 ) 9,874 (9,997 ) (2,386 ) Profit (loss) before tax 45,986 136,024 47,246 620,880 (119,936 ) Income tax benefit (loss) (18,259 ) (37,184 ) 2,789 (158,466 ) 4,562 Profit (loss) for the period 27,727 98,840 50,035 462,414 (115,374 ) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (2,382 ) (1,212 ) 1,412 (2,952 ) 4,750 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 25,345 $ 97,628 $ 51,447 $ 459,462 $ (110,624 ) EBITDA $ 76,347 $ 174,143 $ 80,437 $ 768,212 $ 128,714 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,442 $ 185,293 $ 85,579 $ 860,008 $ 179,330 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 187,523 187,424 187,358 187,471 176,508 Diluted 188,949 188,850 188,587 188,853 176,508 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.52 $ 0.27 $ 2.45 $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.52 $ 0.27 $ 2.43 $ (0.63 )





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 111,797 97,467 100,642 Property, plant and equipment 515,983 511,256 554,914 Other non-current financial assets 14,186 3,904 4,091 Deferred tax assets 2,514 158 7,010 Non-current receivables from related parties 1,600 1,462 1,699 Other non-current assets 18,218 17,072 18,734 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,133 1,950 2,272 Total non-current assets 696,133 662,971 719,064 Current assets Inventories 500,080 511,557 289,797 Trade and other receivables 425,474 413,722 381,073 Current receivables from related parties 2,675 2,445 2,841 Current income tax assets 6,046 1,155 7,660 Other current financial assets 3 2 104 Other current assets 30,608 35,581 8,408 Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1,067 — — Current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,875 — — Cash and cash equivalents 317,935 234,839 114,391 Total current assets 1,286,763 1,199,301 804,274 Total assets $ 1,982,896 $ 1,862,272 $ 1,523,338 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 771,143 $ 700,340 $ 320,031 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 17,813 23,130 895 Provisions 44,169 53,487 60,958 Bank borrowings 15,774 2,534 3,670 Lease liabilities 12,942 9,181 9,968 Debt instruments 330,655 330,990 404,938 Other financial liabilities 38,279 34,695 4,549 Other Obligations (1) 37,502 43,009 38,082 Other non-current liabilities (1) 12 — 1,476 Deferred tax liabilities 35,854 34,461 25,145 Total non-current liabilities 533,000 531,487 549,681 Current liabilities Provisions 145,507 121,826 137,625 Bank borrowings 62,059 68,446 95,297 Lease liabilities 8,929 7,800 8,390 Debt instruments 12,787 5,146 35,359 Other financial liabilities 60,382 56,078 62,464 Payables to related parties 1,790 848 9,545 Trade and other payables 219,666 207,996 206,000 Current income tax liabilities 53,521 70,564 1,775 Other Obligations (1) 9,580 7,171 22,843 Other current liabilities (1) 104,532 84,570 74,328 Total current liabilities 678,753 630,445 653,626 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,982,896 $ 1,862,272 $ 1,523,338

(1) In 2021 we disaggregated “Other liabilities” into an additional line to the balance sheet “Other obligations“ to separately present certain contractual obligations whose nature and function differs from other items presented in the “Other liabilities line”, so as to allow a better understanding of the Company´s financial position.







Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the period $ 27,727 $ 98,840 $ 50,035 $ 462,414 $ (115,374 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense 18,259 37,184 (2,789 ) 158,466 (4,562 ) Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 20,547 19,719 24,549 81,559 97,328 Net finance expense 13,862 16,630 18,516 55,776 148,936 Exchange differences (4,048 ) 1,770 (9,874 ) 9,997 2,386 Impairment losses 44,000 — (501 ) 44,000 (137 ) Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (209 ) (124 ) (70 ) (349 ) (758 ) Gain on disposal of non-current assets (120 ) 142 (1,036 ) 459 (1,386 ) Share-based compensation 1,941 1,118 1,464 5,836 3,627 Other adjustments (7 ) (85 ) (43 ) (93 ) (62 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — — (Increase) decrease in inventories 41,566 (129,210 ) (11,137 ) (220,823 ) (60,296 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 14,518 60,654 (83,434 ) (72,558 ) (161,434 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (130 ) 1,656 12,908 30,640 64,382 Other (23,392 ) (40,991 ) 26,037 (69,782 ) 29,803 Income taxes paid (36,455 ) (12,481 ) (2,918 ) (80,524 ) (3,794 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 118,059 54,822 21,707 405,018 (1,341 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 257 1,055 23 1,520 207 Payments due to investments: Other intangible assets (918 ) (229 ) — (1,147 ) — Property, plant and equipment (13,891 ) (15,303 ) (10,480 ) (52,153 ) (27,597 ) Other — — — 6 — Disposals: — Other non-current assets — — 1,376 — 1,919 Other — — 1,623 — 1,623 Loan to affiliates (9,909 ) — — (9,909 ) — Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (24,461 ) (14,477 ) (7,458 ) (61,683 ) (23,848 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for debt and equity issuance costs (60 ) (693 ) — (853 ) (43,755 ) Proceeds from equity issuance — — — — 40,000 Proceeds from debt issuance — — — — 60,000 Repayment of debt instruments — (60,000 ) — (84,823 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — — Borrowings 168,516 193,644 221,587 908,495 659,083 Payments (168,230 ) (219,415 ) (210,902 ) (919,932 ) (671,467 ) Amounts paid due to leases (4,383 ) (2,412 ) (2,617 ) (11,590 ) (11,232 ) Proceeds from other financing liabilities — — — 38,298 — Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities — (179 ) — 678 — Interest paid (3,569 ) (20,078 ) (704 ) (60,822 ) (22,177 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (7,726 ) (109,133 ) 7,364 (130,549 ) 10,452 Total net cash flows for the period 85,872 (68,788 ) 21,613 212,786 (14,737 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 236,789 306,511 95,043 116,663 131,557 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies 282 (934 ) 7 (6,506 ) (157 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 322,943 $ 236,789 $ 116,663 $ 322,943 $ 116,663 Cash from continuing operations 317,935 234,839 114,391 317,935 114,391 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,008 1,950 2,272 5,008 2,272 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 322,943 $ 236,789 $ 116,663 $ 322,943 $ 116,663





Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 25,345 $ 97,628 $ 51,447 $ 459,462 $ (110,624 ) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2,382 1,212 (1,412 ) 2,952 (4,750 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 18,259 37,184 (2,789 ) 158,466 (4,562 ) Net finance expense 13,862 16,630 18,516 55,776 148,936 Exchange differences (4,048 ) 1,770 (9,874 ) 9,997 2,386 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 20,547 19,719 24,549 81,559 97,328 EBITDA 76,347 174,143 80,437 768,212 128,714 Impairment 44,000 — (501 ) 44,000 (137 ) Restructuring and termination costs — — 455 9,315 27,368 New strategy implementation 4,442 7,354 5,188 29,032 22,700 Pension Plan buyout — — — — 685 Subactivity 5,653 3,796 — 9,449 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,442 $ 185,293 $ 85,579 $ 860,008 $ 179,330





Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 25,345 $ 97,628 $ 51,447 $ 459,462 $ (110,624 ) Tax rate adjustment 9,604 11,584 (17,908 ) 41,616 33,818 Impairment 35,719 — (341 ) 35,719 (93 ) Restructuring and termination costs — — 309 7,562 18,610 New strategy implementation 3,606 5,970 3,528 23,568 15,436 Pension Plan buyout — — — — 466 Subactivity 4,589 3,082 — 7,671 — Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 78,864 $ 118,264 $ 37,035 $ 575,599 $ (42,387 )





Adjusted diluted profit per share: