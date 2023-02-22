Interstate Closures Planned for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – The combination of accumulating snow and strong winds is causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. Conditions are forecasted to continue to deteriorate during the overnight hours and throughout the morning hours on Wednesday.

The following Interstate closures are planned for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023:

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from the North Dakota state line to Brookings at 8 p.m.

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from Brookings (exit 132) to Sioux Falls (exit 84) at 10 p.m.

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Mitchell (exit 332) at 10 p.m.

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the state on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, with heavy accumulating snow totals and sustained high winds expected to cause blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting. With conditions approaching near zero visibility and significant drifting of snow, SDDOT anticipates additional sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will be closed on Wednesday morning as the system moves across the state.

Secondary Highways:

No Travel Advisories are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures.

Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, will make travel very dangerous over the next few days.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

