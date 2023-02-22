Submit Release
Brunei National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to convey our sincere warm wishes to the people of Brunei Darussalam as you celebrate your 39th National Day on February 23.

From the signing of the Treaty of Peace, Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation in 1850 to our current partnership tackling challenges regionally and bilaterally, our relationship has endured and grown.

This collaboration has been at the heart of our progress on many shared priorities, from promoting economic diversification through entrepreneurship to better understanding and preserving Brunei’s unique biodiversity in the face of climate change.

In the spirit of friendship and cooperation, we look forward to working with Brunei Darussalam to build a brighter future based on strong security, economic, and people-to-people ties.

May you enjoy continued peace and prosperity during this National Day celebration and beyond.

