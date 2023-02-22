Submit Release
March 3 2023 BIAC Meeting

Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913
To Join By Phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) – Meeting ID: 941 6626 3913
Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/avQempuQZ

Download BIAC March 2023 Meeting Agenda

10:00 – 10:15 am: Call the meeting to order

10:15 – 10:45 am: Brain Injury Data Subgroup Recommendations on COVID-19 and TBI

10:45 – 11:15 am: Making the Brain Injury State Plan Goals Achievable

11:15 – 11:25 am: Break

11:25 am – 12:00 pm: TBI Registry Report

12:00 – 12:15 pm: Disability Rights Nebraska presentation

12:15 – 12:30 pm: Working Lunch

12:30 – 12:45 pm: Peer Support Summit Report

12:45 – 1:00 pm: March Brain Injury Awareness Month Activities

1:00 – 1:30 pm: Updates for Committee and Public Policy

1:30 – 2:00 pm: Unfinished Business (if any), New Business (if any) and Roundtable Discussion (if time permits)

2:00 pm: Adjourn

Next Meeting: June 23, 2023

For more information and questions about the meeting contact keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.

