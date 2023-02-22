Submit Release
Qualifying Human Capital Is Essential to Accelerate Sustainable Development in Morocco (EESC Pres.)

MOROCCO, February 22 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, said that the economic and social empowerment of the human element and income-generating work, are factors that facilitate his participation in development, production and management of public affairs.

In his speech at the opening session of the seventh International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice, organized under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI around the theme "human capital: essential lever for social justice", Talbi El Alami said that "the Kingdom has built its social model on solidarity, mutual aid and concern for the human being," adding that this model is strengthened and that its implementation is accelerating and its aspects are multiplying for over two decades under the High royal solicitude continues in terms of development and realization.

Moreover, he noted that the National Initiative for Human Development is focusing on its projects and mobilizing its potentials to combat vulnerability, facilitate schooling, especially for girls in rural areas, supervise initiatives of the solidarity and social economy generating income, ensure the supply of drinking water in the rural areas and build and manage institutions of social protection, rehabilitation and training.

He also said that the Kingdom has managed to provide medical coverage for more than 23 million people who benefit from this scheme in an institutionalized and structured way that guarantees public medical service within the framework of modern legal rules, stressing the need to recognize this achievement at its true value, given the requirements of the project in terms of finance, human resources and infrastructure, taking into account the context in which it was established (wars and successive world crises).

"Our collective ambition is to build an individual who is attached to his national values, open to the world, who defends his institutions, who participates in the management of public affairs, who is independent in his thinking and who takes his decisions with conviction and conscience," said Talbi El Alami, mentioning the fact that positive values are sometimes obscured or hybridized, because of misinformation and false information propagated.

 MAP: 21 February 2023

