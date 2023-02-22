Kingdom's Ombudsman Meets with OIC Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights Chairman

MOROCCO, February 22 - The Ombudsman of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Benalilou met, Tuesday in Rabat, with the chairman of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mohamed Lawal Sulaiman.

During these talks which took place in the presence of the Commission Executive Director Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, the two parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the institution of the Ombudsman and the Commission, and reviewed the main attributions conferred on them in their respective fields of activity.

On this occasion, Benalilou said that this visit is part of strengthening bilateral cooperation and action in the field of human rights, stating a number of common action points.

These talks are an opportunity to draw the contours of joint action in the field of human rights, he told MAP, explaining that it is an opportunity to further consolidate exchanges.

The Ombudsman of the Kingdom also recalled the institution’s powers, especially in the component related to the relationship between citizens and administration, in order to ensure their economic, social and cultural rights.

For his part, Sulaiman said that this meeting is an opportunity to lay the foundations of solid relations between the Commission and the institution of the Ombudsman, expressing his aspiration to a closer coordination.

MAP: 21 February 2023