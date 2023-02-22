OIC Delegation Learns about Moroccan Experience in Judiciary Independence

MOROCCO, February 22 - The President delegate of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary Power (CSPJ) Mohamed Abdennabaoui discussed during a meeting, Tuesday in Rabat, with the chairman of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mohamed Lawal Sulaiman, the Moroccan experience in terms the Judiciary independence and the CSPJ efforts to develop training programs in various specialties, especially in the field of human rights.

During this meeting, held on the sidelines of the participation of a delegation of the commission in the World Human Rights Pre-Forum, held on February 17 and 18 in Rabat, Abdennabaoui reviewed the main specificities of the Moroccan judicial system and the judicial organization as well as the composition of the Council and its powers, the CSPJ said in a statement.

He also stressed that the Kingdom considers human rights as a central issue enjoying the interest of the CSPJ, especially since judges are responsible for the protection of human rights in accordance with the Constitution, noting that the Basic Law emphasizes the primacy of international conventions ratified by Morocco on national legislation.

The delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights, one of the OIC main bodies which defends human rights in the 57 member states of the organization, expressed its admiration for the Moroccan judicial experience, voicing its wish to develop cooperation relations, especially in the field of training.

MAP:21 February 2023