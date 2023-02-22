Uruguayan Senator Praises Social Protection Generalization in Morocco

MOROCCO, February 22 - The Uruguayan Senate Vice-Speaker, Senator Jorge Gandini, praised Tuesday in Rabat the project of social protection generalization launched by Morocco

Speaking at the opening of the 7th International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice, organized under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the theme: "Human capital: essential lever for social justice", Gandini stressed the importance of adopting special policies that target vulnerable groups and meet their needs, as a prerequisite for achieving social justice.

In this regard, he called on legislative institutions to fully play their role in consolidating social justice by adopting equitable policies for disadvantaged social groups, stressing in this regard the importance of education in the values of equity and inclusion.

In addition, Gandini said he will visit, with the accompanying parliamentary delegation, the city of Laayoune, in the Moroccan Sahara, in order to see firsthand the achievements and development projects that have been accomplished in the region and transfer these experiences to Uruguay.

The Uruguayan official also welcomed the active cooperation with the House of Councillors, as well as the political ties and relations between Uruguay and Morocco.

For his part, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union stressed, in a recorded speech, the importance of investing in human capital as the most valuable and sustainable wealth of society, calling for greater attention to the education, health and culture sectors.

He argued that members of society who are educated and healthy are more qualified to serve their country and contribute to its development.

The 7th session of the Social Justice Forum, organized in partnership with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, is characterized by a wide participation of government officials, parliamentarians, experts and professors, representatives of political, professional and business bodies, trade unions, as well as various international organizations.

MAP: 21 February 2023