Government of Canada supports two cultural institutions in Sherbrooke

The Government of Canada is supporting repairs to le Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke and upgrades to le Théâtre Granada.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Investing in our cultural infrastructure helps ensure a bright future for our artists and better access to arts and culture for Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced investments in le Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke and le Théâtre Granada. He was joined by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke).

Le Musée des beaux-arts is receiving $417,248 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund program to pay for essential work in maintaining the building's integrity. This includes roof work, foundation waterproofing and cornice repairs.

The Government of Canada is investing $120,121 through the same fund to allow le Théâtre Granada to upgrade specialized equipment. With new, state-of-the-art equipment, the theatre will be able to host a greater number of innovative performances and deliver higher quality performance sound.

Quotations

"Cultural spaces are pillars of our communities. Projects like the ones at le Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke and the Granada Theatre provide local residents with safe and enriching cultural experiences. When spaces like these are maintained sustainably, the region, its people and our culture all benefit!

–Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"When it comes to culture in the Eastern Townships, le Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke and le Théâtre Granada are institutions you can't miss! This contribution from our government will give them a big boost to help them continue to offer the citizens of Sherbrooke and the surrounding area artistic and cultural experiences that will appeal to everyone!"

– Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke)

"Le Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke is privileged to occupy a building of outstanding architectural importance. This Canadian Heritage support to preserve this historic building is essential and deeply appreciated. With it, we can preserve the shell of the museum so that we can focus our full attention, energy and resources on developing our institution."

- Raymond-Mathieu Simard, Chair of the Board of Directors, Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke

"We are extremely grateful to Canadian Heritage. This financial support will finally allow Théâtre Granada to acquire sound and lighting equipment that meet industry standards and performer requests."

- Suzanne Marie Landry, Executive and Artistic Director, Théâtre Granada

Quick Facts

Le Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke's mission is to preserve, promote and cultivate an appreciation for the wealth of fine art in Quebec and the Eastern Townships.

To support the economic development of downtown Sherbrooke, Théâtre Granada promotes and presents the arts. It also organizes major cultural events in downtown Sherbrooke.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the physical conditions that encourage innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies on cultural spaces.

