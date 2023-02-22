USGrants.org tracks over 169 government funding programs allocated for manufacturing companies

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 169 funding programs totaling more than $4.8 billion dollars allocated to support manufacturing companies and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Manufacturing Machines and Equipment

Funding Number: PD 12 1468

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $300,000

Manufacturing and Construction Machines and Equipment

Funding Number: PD 10 1468

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $300,000

Advanced Tissue Biofabrication Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ATB-MII)

Funding Number: W911NF 16 R 0021

Agency: DOD-AMC

Funding Amount: $80,000,000

Award Competitions for Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Centers in the States of Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia

Funding Number: 2014 NIST MEP 01

Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Enhancing Regulatory Science for Advancing Pharmaceutical Quality and Manufacturing (U01) Clinical Trials Optional

Funding Number: PAR 20 083

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Availability of Funds for MEP State Relations Support

Funding Number: 2011 NIST MEP STATE PARTNERSHIPS

Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Notice of Intent to issue Funding Opportunity Announcement DE-FOA-0002737 “Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute for Industrial Decarbonization through Electrification of Process Heating”

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002748

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

AFRL/RXM Manufacturing Technology Open BAA

Funding Number: BAA RQKM 2014 0020

Agency: Air Force Research Lab

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program

Funding Number: FRDOC202112374

Agency: Department of Transportation, 69A345 Office of the Under Secretary for Policy

Funding Amount: $2,970,000,000

Advanced Manufacturing Graduate-Level Traineeships

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001790

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

AAV Vector manufacturing for diseases affecting very small populations (R01) Clinical Trials Not Allowed

Funding Number: RFA FD 21 034

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Funding Amount: $600,000

Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials & Manufacturing Directorate, Functional Materials and Applications (AFRL/RXA) Two-Step Open BAA

Funding Number: BAA AFRL RQKMA 2016 0007

Agency: DOD-AFRL

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Research, Development, and Demonstration Opportunities for FY 2022 Solar Manufacturing Incubator

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002595

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

DE-FOA-0001960 - Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute: Cybersecurity in Energy Efficient Manufacturing

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001960

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: $70,000,000

Notice of Intent to Issue Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Funding Opportunity Announcement No. DE-FOA-0002922 “Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis, Manufacturing, and Recycling”

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002921

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Solid State Lighting Manufacturing Research and Development Round 3

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000561

Agency: National Energy Technology Laboratory

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center for Florida

Funding Number: 2014 NIST MEP FL 01

Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Request for Information - DE-FOA-0001635 - POTENTIAL TECHNICAL FOCUS AREAS FOR ADVANCED MANUFACTURING-RELATED TRAINEESHIPS

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001635

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

RFI Manufacturing Stationary Fuel Cell Systems

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000340

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Enhancing Regulatory Science for the Risk Based Assessment of Emerging Manufacturing Technologies (U01)

Funding Number: PAR 15 187

Agency: Food Drug Administration

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Lightweight and Modern Metals Manufacturing Innovation (LM3I) Institute

Funding Number: ONRBAA13 019

Agency: Office of Naval Research

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Scalable Nanomanufacturing

Funding Number: 13 545

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Notice of Intent Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute on Smart Manufacturing Advanced Sensors, Controls, Platforms, and Modeling for Manufacturing

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001262

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Scalable Nanomanufacturing

Funding Number: 14 544

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Strengthening Global Competency and Capacity in Inspectional Approaches and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) (U01)

Funding Number: RFA FD 18 024

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/manufacturing-companies

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

