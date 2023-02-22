Submit Release
USGrants.org tracks over 169 government funding programs allocated for manufacturing companies

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 169 funding programs totaling more than $4.8 billion dollars allocated to support manufacturing companies and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Manufacturing Machines and Equipment
Funding Number: PD 12 1468
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $300,000

Manufacturing and Construction Machines and Equipment
Funding Number: PD 10 1468
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $300,000

Advanced Tissue Biofabrication Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ATB-MII)
Funding Number: W911NF 16 R 0021
Agency: DOD-AMC
Funding Amount: $80,000,000

Award Competitions for Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Centers in the States of Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia
Funding Number: 2014 NIST MEP 01
Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Enhancing Regulatory Science for Advancing Pharmaceutical Quality and Manufacturing (U01) Clinical Trials Optional
Funding Number: PAR 20 083
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Availability of Funds for MEP State Relations Support
Funding Number: 2011 NIST MEP STATE PARTNERSHIPS
Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Notice of Intent to issue Funding Opportunity Announcement DE-FOA-0002737 “Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute for Industrial Decarbonization through Electrification of Process Heating”
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002748
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

AFRL/RXM Manufacturing Technology Open BAA
Funding Number: BAA RQKM 2014 0020
Agency: Air Force Research Lab
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program
Funding Number: FRDOC202112374
Agency: Department of Transportation, 69A345 Office of the Under Secretary for Policy
Funding Amount: $2,970,000,000

Advanced Manufacturing Graduate-Level Traineeships
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001790
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $2,500,000

AAV Vector manufacturing for diseases affecting very small populations (R01) Clinical Trials Not Allowed
Funding Number: RFA FD 21 034
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Funding Amount: $600,000

Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials & Manufacturing Directorate, Functional Materials and Applications (AFRL/RXA) Two-Step Open BAA
Funding Number: BAA AFRL RQKMA 2016 0007
Agency: DOD-AFRL
Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Research, Development, and Demonstration Opportunities for FY 2022 Solar Manufacturing Incubator
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002595
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

DE-FOA-0001960 - Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute: Cybersecurity in Energy Efficient Manufacturing
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001960
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $70,000,000

Notice of Intent to Issue Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Funding Opportunity Announcement No. DE-FOA-0002922 “Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis, Manufacturing, and Recycling”
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002921
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Solid State Lighting Manufacturing Research and Development Round 3
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000561
Agency: National Energy Technology Laboratory
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center for Florida
Funding Number: 2014 NIST MEP FL 01
Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Request for Information - DE-FOA-0001635 - POTENTIAL TECHNICAL FOCUS AREAS FOR ADVANCED MANUFACTURING-RELATED TRAINEESHIPS
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001635
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

RFI Manufacturing Stationary Fuel Cell Systems
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000340
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Enhancing Regulatory Science for the Risk Based Assessment of Emerging Manufacturing Technologies (U01)
Funding Number: PAR 15 187
Agency: Food Drug Administration
Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Lightweight and Modern Metals Manufacturing Innovation (LM3I) Institute
Funding Number: ONRBAA13 019
Agency: Office of Naval Research
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Scalable Nanomanufacturing
Funding Number: 13 545
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Notice of Intent Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute on Smart Manufacturing Advanced Sensors, Controls, Platforms, and Modeling for Manufacturing
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001262
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Scalable Nanomanufacturing
Funding Number: 14 544
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Strengthening Global Competency and Capacity in Inspectional Approaches and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) (U01)
Funding Number: RFA FD 18 024
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Funding Amount: $1,500,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/manufacturing-companies

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.

Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
