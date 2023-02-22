Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Rubin’s Travel to London and Brussels

Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center James P. Rubin will travel to London, United Kingdom, from February 23 to 28 and to Brussels, Belgium on March 1.

In London, Special Envoy Rubin will meet with UK officials to solidify support for counter disinformation efforts. In meetings with UK counterparts, he will discuss efforts by Russia, the People’s Republic of China, and other actors who deploy disinformation to undermine democracy and national security around the globe, and how our nations can collectively counter threats in the information space.

While in London, Special Envoy Rubin also will participate in the Phoenix Challenge Conference, a joint U.S. Department of Defense and UK Ministry of Defence event to strengthen cross-government collaboration to address challenges in information operations.

In Brussels, Special Envoy Rubin will meet with EU officials to further our joint efforts to counter foreign disinformation.