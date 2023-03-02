Choose A Challenger-Google's Bard vs. Microsoft's Chat GPT

AIs have been helping many companies create accurate, trustworthy, and expert content faster and easier. There are tons of tools out there for companies to use that can be combined to help make creating content more streamlined. While AIs are great tools, it is best to create a solid strategy and a plan so as to not have to rely on AIs so much as they can still be found faulty.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. talks about the difference between CHAT GPT and BARD and how they could be used together.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is crazy to think of how far technology has come in the last century. The world has gone from the Model T car to entire computers that fit in the palm of one's hand. Now, there are intelligent robots that can create so much, such as fully fleshed-out papers fit for a doctoral thesis, and this is only the beginning.

Today, the technology world is going head to head with two highly anticipated AIs- Chat GPT from Microsoft, and Google's challenger, Bard. Actual SEO Media, Inc is here to discuss what their functions are, their difference, and how it all affects SEO.

The Bardic Battle Royale: BARD vs. CHAT GPT

Bard and GPT are two forms of artificial intelligence (AI) that are used for language processing. Both have their Pros and Cons, so it is important to understand the differences between the two. Bard is a rule-based AI system that uses syntax and semantics to process and interpret natural language, while GPT uses deep learning models and Natural Language Processing (NLP) approaches to understand and generate text.

Bard is often thought of as the most reliable form of AI when it comes to understanding complex language, as it follows a specific set of rules. It is also easier to debug, as the system is able to draw on existing knowledge. On the other hand, GPT can be more difficult to debug, and its deep learning models require vast amounts of real-world data to be able to generate accurate and meaningful text.

Despite this, GPT can produce impressive results in generating text for tasks such as question answering, summarization, and natural language generation. In terms of which AI system is better, it depends on the specific application it is being used for. For most applications, GPT is generally better because of its ability to understand and process natural language more effectively. On the other hand, Bard is often better at understanding complex language and syntax.

So who would win in a battle royale of AI wits? Well, it is difficult to say at this point. At this current time, Google has yet to release Bard to the public. While Chat GPT is further along in development, it still has a lot of kinks Microsoft has to straighten out.

But instead of making these two tools compete, use these two tools together to create one cohesive workflow that could help business owners improve their SEO immensely.

Combine the Two for the Ultimate Power

Many people want to know which AI is better. However, the real question should be what can happen when two powers are brought together. Chat GPT seems to work better overall, creating written content. Its ability to create natural language is unparalleled. It can create anything from informative articles, stories, songs, poems, and so much more.

Bard can do that, but one feature Google seems to be pushing that Bard can do is its search feature. When someone wants to search for something, Bard can create more in-depth answers to questions by pulling information from what it considers to be trusted sources.

When these two AIs are combined properly, people will be able to create more content at a much higher rate. Chat GPT will be used to create original, high-quality content, and Bard can be used by pulling information from more websites and helping them land higher rankings.

There seem to be two ways that a website can land on the top results with Bard. The first way is by showing up in the AI-generated answers the Bard produces. The second way is by becoming one of the "Read More" links. Of course, this means creating original and well-informed content will be at an all-time high.

Creating high-quality content has always been one of the most important aspects of SEO, but now, with these two AIs in play, there will be more competition than ever before to reach high rankings.

"The Costly Consequences of Taking Unnecessary Risks: Is it Worth the Risk?"

There is no doubt that AI can do a lot of good for people, especially businesses. These bots seem sophisticated, but that doesn't mean they are perfect. One thing businesses need to watch out for is search engines' ability to detect AI content and possibly affect the rankings.

There has already been some talk in the AI community that there are algorithms that can tell if an article has been written by an AI or not. It is still unclear whether this affects rankings, so it is always best to err on the side of caution.

It also needs to be said that AIs are not perfect when producing accurate and trustworthy information. Google's biggest ranking factor is how accurate and trustworthy the information is. The AI has the quality part down, but that doesn't mean it has the trustworthy or accurate part yet.

Again, businesses need to be cautious about how much they rely on these AIs to produce information. Be sure to fact-check before posting so as not to cause the audience to be misguided in any way.

