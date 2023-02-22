New Leadership for Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group Chicago Office

Marissa Delgado Brings Leadership to Key Growth Region

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, which includes Koya Partners among its brands, has announced that its growing office in Chicago will be led by Managing Director Marissa Delgado, a recognized veteran in the industry. Diversified Search Group is one of the top 10 and fastest growing companies in the executive search industry.

Delgado joined Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group in 2015 and has nearly 18 years of experience in executive search. Recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business in 2021 as a “Notable Leader in HR,” Delgado brings proven expertise in mission-driven organizations on the national and global scale. Delgado has deep experience with organizations in the nonprofit, social impact, and health-related sectors, successfully placing leaders in the C-suite and on Boards.

“Continuing to grow our impact nationally and globally requires exemplary leadership. We are thrilled that Marissa will lead our Chicago office, which has more than tripled in size over the past five years,” says Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Marissa brings an innate passion for her team and a keen focus on service excellence and the long-term success of our clients.”

Over the last decade Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group has placed hundreds of high-impact leaders in the greater Chicago region. Diversified Search Group’s experts place executives and leaders in the C-suite and boardrooms. Their expertise spans industries and functions, including Nonprofit and Social Impact; Financial and Professional Services; Insurance; Healthcare; Industrial; Legal, Compliance and Government Affairs; Consumer, Media and Entertainment; and Education.

"I am honored and grateful to lead the Chicago office of Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group. I've been continuously inspired by the breadth and depth of our team and their collective commitment to our mission,” says Marissa Delgado. “Together, we have built a foundation of trust and effectiveness with our clients and candidates. We look forward to continuing to support the Chicago community and beyond.”

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

Attachment

Felicia Banks Diversified Search Group 2154355604 felicia.banks@divsearch.com