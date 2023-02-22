Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,405 in the last 365 days.

LTC ACO Welcomes New Provider Partners for Performance Year 2023

Country’s First Long-Term Care Accountable Care Organization Continues Expansive Growth

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated to long-term care facility residents, today announced 20 new provider groups have joined for 2023. As the healthcare industry moves towards a value-based care model or ACO by 2030, LTC ACO is well equipped to help even more providers make the transition.

LTC ACO works in partnership with participating primary care practitioners and long-term care facilities to dramatically improve the quality of care for our nation’s most vulnerable patient population.

LTC ACO leadership welcomes the following new provider groups:

  • Care2You, LLC
  • Charter LTC, LLC
  • Generation Clinical Partners, LLC
  • Haverhill Family Care, LLC
  • Pembroke Medical Associates, Inc.
  • PMC Long Term Care, LLC
  • Post Acute Care Leaders
  • Premier Geriatric Solutions, PLLC
  • Marshall Health
  • MedOne Healthcare Partners
  • QuestCare Matrix and QuestCare Hospitalists, PLLC
  • Radu Ciubuc, MD PA
  • Total Care Family Practice
  • Sadiq and Rainosek, PLLC
  • Vantage Healthcare, LLC
  • Vision Medical Consulting, PC

“We’re excited to welcome these new participants who share our mission and we appreciate the trust they are putting into LTC ACO,” said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO. “These providers know that by working together, they can deliver the highest quality of care for the unique, high-needs population they serve.”

As the first mover in the long-term care industry, LTC ACO is well positioned to improve quality of care and create a reliable shared savings revenue opportunity with no downside for those providers serving long-term care nursing facility residents.

To learn more about how LTC ACO helps providers achieve financial success and improve clinical impact, visit http://www.ltcaco.com.

About LTC ACO
LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com to explore opportunities for participation.


Media contact
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for LTC ACO
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com
215-681-0770

Primary Logo

You just read:

LTC ACO Welcomes New Provider Partners for Performance Year 2023

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.