LTC ACO Welcomes New Provider Partners for Performance Year 2023

Country’s First Long-Term Care Accountable Care Organization Continues Expansive Growth

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated to long-term care facility residents, today announced 20 new provider groups have joined for 2023. As the healthcare industry moves towards a value-based care model or ACO by 2030, LTC ACO is well equipped to help even more providers make the transition.



LTC ACO works in partnership with participating primary care practitioners and long-term care facilities to dramatically improve the quality of care for our nation’s most vulnerable patient population.

LTC ACO leadership welcomes the following new provider groups:

Care2You, LLC

Charter LTC, LLC

Generation Clinical Partners, LLC

Haverhill Family Care, LLC

Pembroke Medical Associates, Inc.

PMC Long Term Care, LLC

Post Acute Care Leaders

Premier Geriatric Solutions, PLLC

Marshall Health

MedOne Healthcare Partners

QuestCare Matrix and QuestCare Hospitalists, PLLC

Radu Ciubuc, MD PA

Total Care Family Practice

Sadiq and Rainosek, PLLC

Vantage Healthcare, LLC

Vision Medical Consulting, PC

“We’re excited to welcome these new participants who share our mission and we appreciate the trust they are putting into LTC ACO,” said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO. “These providers know that by working together, they can deliver the highest quality of care for the unique, high-needs population they serve.”

As the first mover in the long-term care industry, LTC ACO is well positioned to improve quality of care and create a reliable shared savings revenue opportunity with no downside for those providers serving long-term care nursing facility residents.

To learn more about how LTC ACO helps providers achieve financial success and improve clinical impact, visit http://www.ltcaco.com.

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com to explore opportunities for participation.

