Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

2023 Outlook Reflects Highest Total Revenue Ever and Record Adjusted EBITDA Growth

TOTAL REVENUES OF $734.1 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2022 INCREASED BY 10.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL THREE OPERATING SEGMENTS

OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 10.7% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND 8.3% FOR THE FULL YEAR COMPARED TO 2021, EXCLUDING A ONE-TIME NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $30.5 MILLION RELATED TO BRAWLEY

ORMAT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK OF $480 TO $510 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF UP TO 17% OVER 2022

ORMAT EXPECTS TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN CASH BENEFIT UNDER THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT DURING 2023

RENO, Nev., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change (%) FY 2022 FY 2021 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues Electricity 165.2 164.3 0.6 % 631.7 585.8 7.8 % Product 32.2 20.3 58.2 % 71.4 46.9 52.2 % Energy Storage & Management Services 8.1 6.4 27.3 % 31.0 30.4 2.1 % Total Revenues 205.5 191.0 7.6 % 734.1 663.1 10.7 % Gross margin (%) Electricity 43.5 % 44.1 % 39.8 % 42.5 % Product 22.8 % 10.6 % 15.3 % 11.8 % Energy Storage & Management Services 11.7 % 16.4 % 21.0 % 33.0 % Gross margin (%) 39.0 % 39.6 % 36.6 % 39.9 % Operating income 30.2 54.9 (44.9 )% 152.8 169.4 (9.8 )% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 18.0 18.9 (4.6 )% 65.8 62.1 6.0 % Diluted EPS ($) 0.32 0.34 (5.9 )% 1.17 1.10 6.4 % Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 41.2 22.8 80.3 % 92.2 78.6 17.3 % Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.73 0.41 78.1 % 1.63 1.39 17.1 % Adjusted EBITDA1 124.7 116.0 7.5 % 435.5 401.4 8.5 %

“The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an excellent 2022, with 10.7% top-line growth across all three segments of our business. We continue to make progress toward our long-term goals, and during 2022 we added 78MW of new generating capacity to our operating portfolio. We also signed up to 365MW of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and a tolling agreement with improved economics in the Electricity and Storage segments,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we see a notable recovery in the Product segment with considerably higher revenues, improved margins and new product contracts that increased our backlog to pre-Covid-19 levels demonstrating the growing global demand for geothermal energy.”

Blachar added, “As we look toward 2023, we expect to benefit from the contributions of new geothermal and solar power plants in our Electricity segment that started operation in the second half of 2022 and the addition of 170MW of new capacity that we expect to bring online during the year, of which 66 MW is in the Electricity segment and 104 MW is in the Storage segment. We also expect improved performance in our Product segment which is supported by a $148 million backlog.”

“We expect to deliver a 10% to 17% increase in 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, reaching between $480 to $510 million, supported by 170 MW of operating assets to be added during the year. On an annualized basis in the following years, these assets are expected to add between $25 to $30 million of additional adjusted EBITDA versus partial operation in 2023.

“We continue to see strong tailwinds globally for renewable energy supported by both the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefits, which we expect will reduce our capital needs and boost our EPS in the coming years, as well the significant demand for geothermal energy and storage driven by surging fossil fuel prices and global decarbonization. We are on track with our capacity expansions in both the Electricity and the Storage segments, with the potential to add approximately 700 MW by the end of 2025. We expect this will have a positive impact on future top and bottom line as well as EBITDA growth. We firmly believe that our strategy, high-quality assets, and advantageous cost structure position Ormat to succeed in the current and future macro environment.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders for the fourth quarter and for the year 2022 was $18.0 million and $65.8 million, respectively, a decrease of 4.6% and an increase of 6.0%, respectively, compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the year 2022 was $0.32 and $1.17 per share, respectively, a decrease of 5.9% and an increase of 6.4%, respectively, compared to last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 80.3% and 78.1% compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS for the full year 2022 increased 17.3% and 17.1% compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS mainly excluded the $30.5 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge from Brawley ($24.1 million or $0.43 per share after tax).

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the year 2022 was $124.7 million and $435.5 million, respectively, an increase of 7.5% and 8.5%, respectively, compared to last year.

Electricity segment revenues increased 0.6% for the fourth quarter and 7.8% for the year compared to last year, supported by contributions from the new projects added, as well as higher capacity and rates observed at Puna. This increase was impacted by the shutdown of Heber 1 following the fire in early 2022.

We recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 a non-cash impairment pre-tax loss of $30.5 million related to our Brawley power plant in California. We believe that we can operate the plant economically at 7 MW, or 6 MW lower than the current capacity. In addition, we are planning to add 35 MW solar plus storage facility adjacent to the geothermal projects and utilizing existing interconnection at the Brawley complex.

Heber 1 is experiencing a partial outage due to a fire in early 2022. We have decided not to rebuild the Heber 1 power plant and we settled the insurance claim related to the fire event including all business interruption and property damage claims. We are currently optimizing the Heber complex through a repowering, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Product segment revenues increased 58.2% for the fourth quarter and 52.2% for the year compared to 2021, supported by contributions from newly signed contracts in Indonesia, Nicaragua, and New Zealand. Margins improved 1,220 basis points quarter over quarter.

Product segment backlog as of February 22, 2023, grew by approximately 8.0% compared to last quarter driven by a contract signed to supply equipment to the Ijen project in Indonesia. Backlog stands at $148.1 million as of February 22, 2023.

Energy Storage segment revenues increased 27.3% for the fourth quarter and 2.1% for the year compared to 2021, supported by higher rates at PJM. Revenue growth for the year comparatively offset by higher revenues from Rabbit Hill in February of 2021 as a result of elevated energy prices during the power crisis in Texas.



IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY:

Signed a Financing Agreement with PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (“SMI”) for the development of the Ijen Geothermal Power Plant in Indonesia. The Ijen power plant, which is controlled by our local partner, is expected to generate 31 MW by the end of 2024.



2023 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $823 million and $858 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $670 million and $685 million.

Product segment revenues of between $120 million and $135 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $33 million and $38 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $480 million and $510 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $36 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On February 22, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2023. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,158 MW with a 1,070 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “target”, “goal” or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022, and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three-and Twelve-Month periods Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 165,187 164,268 631,727 585,771 Product 32,177 20,340 71,414 46,920 Energy storage 8,122 6,381 31,018 30,393 Total revenues 205,486 190,989 734,159 663,084 Cost of revenues: Electricity 93,270 91,883 380,361 337,019 Product 24,835 18,194 60,479 41,374 Energy storage 7,171 5,336 24,495 20,353 Total cost of revenues 125,276 115,413 465,335 398,746 Gross profit 80,210 75,576 268,824 264,338 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,388 950 5,078 4,129 Selling and marketing expenses 3,783 4,264 16,193 15,199 General and administrative expenses 14,119 15,501 61,274 75,901 Business interruption insurance income — — — (248 ) Impairment charge 30,695 — 32,648 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1 — 828 — Operating income 30,224 54,861 152,803 169,357 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,237 534 3,417 2,124 Interest expense, net (23,841 ) (22,786 ) (87,743 ) (82,658 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (2,013 ) 1,509 (6,044 ) (14,720 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 7,540 7,928 33,885 29,582 Other non-operating income (expense), net (197 ) 174 (709 ) (134 ) Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 12,950 42,220 95,609 103,551 Income tax (provision) benefit 8,778 (15,527 ) (14,742 ) (24,850 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net (1,498 ) (4,420 ) (3,072 ) (2,624 ) Net income 20,230 22,273 77,795 76,077 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,190 ) (3,368 ) (11,954 ) (13,985 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18,040 18,905 65,841 62,092 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.32 0.34 1.17 1.11 Diluted: 0.32 0.34 1.17 1.10 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 56,077 56,033 56,063 56,004 Diluted 56,501 56,386 56,503 56,402

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 95,872 239,278 Marketable securities at fair value — 43,343 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 130,804 104,166 Receivables: Trade 128,818 122,944 Other 32,415 18,144 Inventories 22,832 28,445 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 16,405 9,692 Prepaid expenses and other 29,571 35,920 Total current assets 456,717 601,932 Investment in unconsolidated companies 115,693 105,886 Deposits and other 39,762 78,915 Deferred income taxes 161,365 143,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,493,457 2,294,973 Construction-in-process 893,198 721,483 Operating leases right of use 23,411 19,357 Finance leases right of use 3,806 6,414 Intangible assets, net 333,845 363,314 Goodwill 90,325 89,954 Total assets 4,611,579 4,425,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 149,423 143,186 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 8,785 9,248 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 64,044 61,695 Full recourse 101,460 313,846 Financing Liability 16,270 10,835 Operating lease liabilities 2,347 2,564 Finance lease liabilities 1,581 2,782 Total current liabilities 343,910 544,156 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 521,885 539,664 Full recourse: 676,512 740,335 Convertible senior notes 420,805 — Financing liability 225,759 242,029 Operating lease liabilities 19,788 16,462 Finance lease liabilities 2,262 4,361 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 166,259 134,953 Deferred income taxes 83,465 84,662 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,559 5,730 Liabilities for severance pay 12,833 15,694 Asset retirement obligation 97,660 84,891 Other long-term liabilities 3,317 4,951 Total liabilities 2,581,014 2,417,888 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,590 9,329 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,259,072 1,271,925 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964 ) - Retained earnings 623,907 585,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,500 (2,191 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,867,571 1,854,999 Noncontrolling interest 153,404 143,462 Total equity 2,020,975 1,998,461 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 4,611,579 4,425,678

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (v) cost related to a settlement agreement, (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate its financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, we include accretion expenses related to asset retirement obligation in the adjustments to net income when calculating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA includes accretion expenses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, however the prior years have not been recast to include accretion expenses as the amounts were immaterial.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 20,230 22,273 77,795 76,077 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 22,604 22,252 84,326 80,534 Income tax provision (benefit) (8,778 ) 15,527 14,742 24,850 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 3,758 6,427 13,199 14,680 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 55,637 47,427 198,603 177,930 EBITDA 93,451 113,906 388,665 374,071 Mark-to-market on derivative instruments (1,064 ) (355 ) 1,613 741 Stock-based compensation 3,017 2,328 11,646 9,168 Make-whole premium related to long-term debt prepayment — — 1,102 — Reversal of a contingent liability related to a business combination transaction (1,829 ) — (1,829 ) (418 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 30,693 — 32,648 — Allowance for bad debt related to February power crisis in Texas — — 115 2,980 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 427 138 675 5,635 Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — — — 9,133 Tender-related deposits write-off — — — 134 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities — — 828 — Adjusted EBITDA 124,695 116,017 435,463 401,444

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, and 2021.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18.0 18.9 65.8 62.1 Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — — — 8.8 Impairment of long-lived assets 24.3 — 25.8 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities — — 0.7 — Sarulla tax asset write-off — 3.9 — 3.9 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.3 — 0.5 3.7 Reversal of a contingent liability related to a business combination transaction (1.4) — (1.4) — Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt — — 0.8 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 41.2 22.8 92.2 78.6 GAAP diluted EPS 0.32 0.34 1.17 1.10 Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — — — 0.16 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.43 — 0.46 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities — — 0.01 — Sarulla tax asset write-off — 0.07 — 0.07 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.01 — 0.01 0.07 Reversal of a contingent liability related to a business combination transaction (0.03) — (0.03) — Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt — — 0.01 — Diluted Adjusted EPS ($) 0.73 0.41 1.63 1.39



