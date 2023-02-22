Submit Release
AssetMark Reports $91.5B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $25.6 million, or $0.35 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $34.3 million, or $0.46 per share, on total revenue of $164.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.9 million, or 32.2% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets decreased 2.2% year-over-year to $91.5 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were up 15.2%, due to adding $6.9 billion from the acquisition of Adhesion Wealth, market impact net of fees of $4.3 billion, and quarterly net flows of $908 million.
  • Annual net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 6.0%.
  • More than 17,900 new households and 143 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the fourth quarter. In total, as of December 31, 2022, there were over 9,200 advisors (approximately 2,900 were engaged advisors) and over 241,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 14.1% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the fourth quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“AssetMark continued its evolution from a TAMP to a holistic, full-service wealth management platform oriented around what advisors need to deliver resilient investor outcomes while successfully growing their practices. In 2022, we served more advisors and investors than ever before, supporting over 9,200 advisors who used our platform to help more than 241,000 investor households. We achieved record financial and operational results and matched our all-time high in our annual Net Promoter Score. Despite a challenging macro-environment, we truly made a difference in the lives of our advisors and their clients. 2022 was a strong year at AssetMark,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “We are well positioned to help our advisors grow in 2023 and beyond, which in turn will help AssetMark grow. I could not be more excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics

  4Q22   4Q21   Variance per
year
Operational metrics:      
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 79,382   86,826   (8.6%)
Net flows (millions of dollars) 908   2,949   (69.2%)
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) 4,284   3,713   15.4%
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) 6,896   -   NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 91,470   93,488   (2.2%)
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 1.0 % 4.0 % (300 bps)
Advisors (at period-end) 9,297   8,649   7.5%
Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,882   2,858   0.8%
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 83,803   86,385   (3.0%)
Households (at period-end) 241,053   209,900   14.8%
New producing advisors 143   215   (33.5%)
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 14.1 % 24.6 % (1,050 bps)
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 66,169   71,320   (7.2%)
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 3,541   2,932   20.7%
       
Financial metrics:      
Total revenue (millions of dollars) 164   144   14.3%
Net income (millions of dollars) 25.6   12.4   107.2%
Net income margin (%) 15.6 % 8.6 % 700 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 11.3   8.0   41.0%
       
Non-GAAP financial metrics:      
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 52.9   38.3   38.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 32.2 % 26.7 % 550 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 34.3   24.7   38.9%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" and ATC related metrics
 

Full Year 2022 Key Operating Metrics

  2022   2021   Variance per
year
Operational metrics:      
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 93,488   74,520   25.5%
Net flows (millions of dollars) 5,612   9,934   (43.5%)
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) (14,526 ) 9,034   NM
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) 6,896   -   NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 91,470   93,488   (2.2%)
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 6.0 % 13.3 % (730 bps)
Advisors (at period-end) 9,297   8,649   7.5%
Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,882   2,858   0.8%
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 83,803   86,385   (3.0%)
Households (at period-end) 241,053   209,900   14.8%
New producing advisors 690   811   (14.9%)
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 16.3 % 24.2 % (790 bps)
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 66,169   71,320   (7.2%)
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 3,541   2,932   20.7%
       
Financial metrics:      
Total revenue (millions of dollars) 618   530   16.6%
Net income (millions of dollars) 103.3   25.7   302.3%
Net income margin (%) 16.7 % 4.8 % 1,190 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 38.6   34.7   11.5%
       
Non-GAAP financial metrics:      
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 199.7   157.2   27.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 32.3 % 29.6 % 270 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 130.5   103.3   26.3%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" and ATC related metrics

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

  • Date: February 22, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=5acca13d&confId=46295. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial-in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.
  • Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from February 22, 2023.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $91.5 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is expected to be filed in mid-March. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

 
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)
 
    December 31,
    2022     2021
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 123,274     $ 76,707
Restricted cash     13,000       13,000
Investments, at fair value     13,714       14,498
Fees and other receivables, net     20,082       9,019
Income tax receivable, net     265       6,276
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     16,870       14,673
Total current assets     187,205       134,173
Property, plant and equipment, net     8,495       8,015
Capitalized software, net     89,959       73,701
Other intangible assets, net     694,627       695,093
Operating lease right-of-use assets     22,002       22,469
Goodwill     487,225       447,864
Other assets     13,417       2,090
Total assets   $ 1,502,930     $ 1,383,405
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 4,624     $ 2,613
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities     69,196       56,249
Total current liabilities     73,820       58,862
Long-term debt, net     112,138       115,000
Other long-term liabilities     15,185       16,468
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities     27,924       28,316
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     147,497       155,373
Total long-term liabilities     302,744       315,157
Total liabilities     376,564       374,019
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,847,596 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)     74       74
Additional paid-in capital     942,946       929,070
Retained earnings     183,503       80,242
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (157 )    
Total stockholders' equity     1,126,366       1,009,386
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,502,930     $ 1,383,405


 
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
Revenue:                              
Asset-based revenue   $ 124,684     $ 137,533     $ 534,182     $ 512,188
Spread-based revenue     33,144       2,055       63,409       8,568
Subscription-based revenue     3,317       3,209       13,020       6,381
Other revenue     2,988       787       7,695       3,162
Total revenue     164,133       143,584       618,306       530,299
Operating expenses:                              
Asset-based expenses     35,671       40,227       154,100       150,836
Spread-based expenses     4,994       367       8,182       1,427
Employee compensation     44,478       45,901       166,330       196,701
General and operating expenses     24,173       20,342       90,122       72,941
Professional fees     8,082       7,464       25,186       21,813
Depreciation and amortization     8,008       8,080       31,149       37,929
Total operating expenses     125,406       122,381       475,069       481,647
Interest expense     2,313       953       6,520       3,559
Other expenses, net     (238 )     24       (43 )     106
Income before income taxes     36,652       20,226       136,760       44,987
Provision for income taxes     11,059       7,875       33,499       19,316
Net income     25,593       12,351       103,261       25,671
Change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, net     (157 )           (157 )    
Net comprehensive income   $ 25,436     $ 12,351     $ 103,104     $ 25,671
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:                              
Basic   $ 0.35     $ 0.18     $ 1.40     $ 0.36
Diluted   $ 0.35     $ 0.17     $ 1.40     $ 0.35
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic     73,847,371       73,242,802       73,724,341       72,137,174
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted     73,943,318       73,441,555       73,872,828       72,399,213


 
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                                
Net income   $ 25,593     $ 12,351     $ 103,261     $ 25,671  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                                
Depreciation and amortization     8,008       8,080       31,149       37,929  
Interest expense, net     (66 )     160       541       700  
Deferred income taxes     (6,673 )     (1,788 )     (6,673 )     (1,562 )
Share-based compensation     3,780       5,558       13,876       53,637  
Debt acquisition cost write-down                 130        
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:                                
Fees and other receivables, net     (3,380 )     757       (10,718 )     163  
Receivables from related party                 568       (91 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (4,386 )     (2,406 )     2,346       2,460  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities     12,412       7,486       (252 )     7,500  
Income tax receivable, net     9,414       4,878       6,073       2,570  
Net cash provided by operating activities     44,702       35,076       140,301       128,977  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                                
Purchase of Adhesion, net of cash received     (43,861 )           (43,861 )      
Purchase of Voyant, net of cash received           75             (124,161 )
Purchase of convertible notes receivable     (1,700 )           (10,300 )      
Purchase of investments     (481 )     (569 )     (2,692 )     (3,004 )
Sale of investments     534       660       918       833  
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,621 )     (855 )     (3,061 )     (1,507 )
Purchase of computer software     (9,947 )     (7,129 )     (35,996 )     (33,145 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (57,076 )     (7,818 )     (94,992 )     (160,984 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                                
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net                 122,508        
Payments on revolving credit facility                 (115,000 )     (35,000 )
Payments on long-term debt     (1,562 )           (6,250 )      
Proceeds from credit facility draw down                       75,000  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options           1             95  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (1,562 )     1       1,258       40,095  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (13,936 )     27,259       46,567       8,088  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period     150,210       62,448       89,707       81,619  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 136,274     $ 89,707     $ 136,274     $ 89,707  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION                                
Income taxes paid, net   $ 7,461     $ 3,819     $ 33,637     $ 19,796  
Interest paid   $ 1,373     $ 958     $ 4,087     $ 2,828  
Non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities:                                
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets   $ 379     $ 2,109     $ 3,775     $ 933  
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities   $ 379     $ 2,109     $ 3,775     $ 933  
Common stock issued in acquisition of business   $     $     $     $ 24,910  
                                 

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Three Months Ended December 31,  
(in thousands except for percentages)   2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net income   $ 25,593     $ 12,351       15.6 %     8.6 %
Provision for income taxes     11,059       7,875       6.7 %     5.5 %
Interest income     (1,557 )     (21 )     (1.0 )%      
Interest expense     2,313       953       1.4 %     0.7 %
Amortization/depreciation     8,008       8,080       4.9 %     5.6 %
EBITDA   $ 45,416     $ 29,238       27.6 %     20.4 %
Share-based compensation(1)     3,780       5,558       2.3 %     3.9 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     1,818       2,722       1.1 %     1.9 %
Acquisition expenses(3)     2,098       446       1.3 %     0.3 %
Business continuity plan (4)     (173 )     324       (0.1 )%     0.2 %
Other (income) expense     (60 )     24              
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 52,879     $ 38,312       32.2 %     26.7 %


    Year Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
(in thousands except for percentages)   2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net income   $ 103,261     $ 25,671       16.7 %     4.8 %
Provision for income taxes     33,499       19,316       5.4 %     3.6 %
Interest income     (2,664 )     (137 )     (0.4 )%      
Interest expense     6,520       3,559       1.1 %     0.7 %
Amortization/depreciation     31,149       37,929       5.0 %     7.2 %
EBITDA   $ 171,765     $ 86,338       27.8 %     16.3 %
Share-based compensation(1)     13,876       53,637       2.2 %     10.1 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     10,418       10,816       1.7 %     2.0 %
Acquisition expenses(3)     3,411       5,682       0.6 %     1.1 %
Business continuity plan (4)     61       460             0.1 %
Office closures(5)           167              
Other (income) expense     135       106              
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 199,666     $ 157,206       32.3 %     29.6 %

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021, and a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022     Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
 		 
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation
 		    Non-
Compensation
 		    Total
 		 
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 3,780     $     $ 3,780     $ 5,558     $     $ 5,558  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     1,512       306       1,818       979       1,743       2,722  
Acquisition expenses(3)     4       2,094       2,098       38       408       446  
Business continuity plan (4)           (173 )     (173 )     162       162       324  
Other (income) expense           (60 )     (60 )           24       24  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 5,296     $ 2,167     $ 7,463     $ 6,737     $ 2,337     $ 9,074  


    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022     Three Months Ended December 31, 2021  
(in percentages)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Share-based compensation(1)     2.3 %           2.3 %     3.9 %           3.9 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     0.9 %     0.2 %     1.1 %     0.7 %     1.2 %     1.9 %
Acquisition expenses(3)           1.3 %     1.3 %           0.3 %     0.3 %
Business continuity plan (4)           (0.1 )%     (0.1 )%     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.2 %
Other (income) expense                                    
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %     3.2 %     1.4 %     4.6 %     4.7 %     1.6 %     6.3 %


    Year Ended December 31, 2022     Year Ended December 31, 2021
 		 
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total
 		 
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 13,876     $     $ 13,876     $ 53,637     $     $ 53,637  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     4,335       6,083       10,418       5,396       5,420       10,816  
Acquisition expenses(3)           3,411       3,411       1,441       4,241       5,682  
Business continuity plan (4)     (2 )     63       61       174       286       460  
Office closures(5)                             167       167  
Other (income) expense           135       135             106       106  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 18,209     $ 9,692     $ 27,901     $ 60,648     $ 10,220     $ 70,868  


    Year Ended December 31, 2022     Year Ended December 31, 2021  
(in percentages)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Share-based compensation(1)     2.2 %           2.2 %     10.1 %           10.1 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     0.7 %     1.0 %     1.7 %     1.0 %     1.0 %     2.0 %
Acquisition expenses(3)           0.6 %     0.6 %     0.2 %     0.7 %     0.9 %
Business continuity plan (4)                                    
Office closures(5)                                    
Other (income) expense                                    
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %     2.9 %     1.6 %     4.5 %     11.3 %     1.7 %     13.0 %

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021, and a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
Revenue:                              
Asset-based revenue   $ 124,684     $ 137,533     $ 534,182     $ 512,188
Spread-based revenue     33,144       2,055       63,409       8,568
Subscription-based revenue     3,317       3,209       13,020       6,381
Other revenue     2,988       787       7,695       3,162
Total revenue     164,133       143,584       618,306       530,299
Operating expenses:                              
Asset-based expenses     35,671       40,227       154,100       150,836
Spread-based expenses     4,994       367       8,182       1,427
Adjusted employee compensation(1)     39,182       39,163       148,121       136,052
Adjusted general and operating expenses(1)     23,927       18,874       85,800       65,072
Adjusted professional fees(1)     6,101       6,619       19,951       19,568
Adjusted depreciation and amortization(2)     6,198       5,126       24,153       18,790
Total adjusted operating expenses     116,073       110,376       440,307       391,745
Interest expense     2,313       953       6,520       3,559
Adjusted other (income) expenses, net(1)     (178 )           (178 )    
Adjusted income before income taxes     45,925       32,255       171,657       134,995
Adjusted provision for income taxes(3)     11,650       7,580       41,198       31,723
Adjusted net income   $ 34,275     $ 24,675     $ 130,459     $ 103,272
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:                              
Adjusted earnings per share(4)   $ 0.46     $ 0.33     $ 1.77     $ 1.40
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted(4)     73,943,318       74,746,770       73,872,828       73,947,311

(1)    Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2)    Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3)    Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.
(4)    In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

 
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022     Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
 		 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation   GAAP     Adjustments     Adjusted     GAAP     Adjustments     Adjusted
 		 
Revenue:                                                
Asset-based revenue   $ 124,684     $     $ 124,684     $ 137,533     $     $ 137,533  
Spread-based revenue     33,144             33,144       2,055             2,055  
Subscription-based revenue     3,317             3,317       3,209             3,209  
Other revenue     2,988             2,988       787             787  
Total revenue     164,133             164,133       143,584             143,584  
Operating expenses:                                                
Asset-based expenses     35,671             35,671       40,227             40,227  
Spread-based expenses     4,994             4,994       367             367  
Employee compensation(1)     44,478       (5,296 )     39,182       45,901       (6,738 )     39,163  
General and operating expenses(1)     24,173       (246 )     23,927       20,342       (1,468 )     18,874  
Professional fees(1)     8,082       (1,981 )     6,101       7,464       (845 )     6,619  
Depreciation and amortization(2)     8,008       (1,810 )     6,198       8,080       (2,954 )     5,126  
Total operating expenses     125,406       (9,333 )     116,073       122,381       (12,005 )     110,376  
Interest expense     2,313             2,313       953             953  
Other (income) expenses, net     (238 )     60       (178 )     24       (24 )      
Income before income taxes     36,652       9,273       45,925       20,226       12,029       32,255  
Provision for income taxes(3)     11,059       591       11,650       7,875       (295 )     7,580  
Net income   $ 25,593             $ 34,275     $ 12,351             $ 24,675  

(1)    Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2)    Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3)    Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.

 
    Year Ended December 31, 2022     Year Ended December 31, 2021
 		 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation   GAAP     Adjustments     Adjusted     GAAP     Adjustments     Adjusted
 		 
Revenue:                                                
Asset-based revenue   $ 534,182     $     $ 534,182     $ 512,188     $     $ 512,188  
Spread-based revenue     63,409             63,409       8,568             8,568  
Subscription-based revenue     13,020             13,020       6,381             6,381  
Other revenue     7,695             7,695       3,162             3,162  
Total revenue     618,306             618,306       530,299             530,299  
Operating expenses:                                                
Asset-based expenses     154,100             154,100       150,836             150,836  
Spread-based expenses     8,182             8,182       1,427             1,427  
Employee compensation(1)     166,330       (18,209 )     148,121       196,701       (60,649 )     136,052  
General and operating expenses(1)     90,122       (4,322 )     85,800       72,941       (7,869 )     65,072  
Professional fees(1)     25,186       (5,235 )     19,951       21,813       (2,245 )     19,568  
Depreciation and amortization(2)     31,149       (6,996 )     24,153       37,929       (19,139 )     18,790  
Total operating expenses     475,069       (34,762 )     440,307       481,647       (89,902 )     391,745  
Interest expense     6,520             6,520       3,559             3,559  
Other (income) expenses, net     (43 )     (135 )     (178 )     106       (106 )      
Income before income taxes     136,760       34,897       171,657       44,987       90,008       134,995  
Provision for income taxes(3)     33,499       7,699       41,198       19,316       12,407       31,723  
Net income   $ 103,261             $ 130,459     $ 25,671             $ 103,272  

(1)    Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2)    Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3)    Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.

 
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022     Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
 		 
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total
 		 
Net income                   $ 25,593                     $ 12,351  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 1,810       1,810     $     $ 2,954       2,954  
Expense adjustments(2)     1,516       2,227       3,743       1,180       2,313       3,493  
Share-based compensation     3,780             3,780       5,558             5,558  
Other (income) expense           (60 )     (60 )           24       24  
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (1,335 )     744       (591 )     (277 )     572       295  
Adjusted net income                   $ 34,275                     $ 24,675  


    Year Ended December 31, 2022     Year Ended December 31, 2021  
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Net income                   $ 103,261                     $ 25,671  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 6,996       6,996     $     $ 19,139       19,139  
Expense adjustments(2)     4,333       9,557       13,890       7,012       10,114       17,126  
Share-based compensation     13,876             13,876       53,637             53,637  
Other (income) expense           135       135             106       106  
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (4,370 )     (3,329 )     (7,699 )     (1,648 )     (10,759 )     (12,407 )
Adjusted net income                   $ 130,459                     $ 103,272  

(1)    Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2)    Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3)    Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


Primary Logo

AssetMark Reports $91.5B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter 2022

