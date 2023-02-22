Submit Release
Merit Medical Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Issues Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

  • Q4 2022 reported revenue of $293.4 million, up 5.4% compared to Q4 2021
  • Q4 2022 constant currency revenue, organic* up 8.2% compared to Q4 2021
  • Q4 2022 GAAP operating margin of 10.4%, compared to 7.9% in Q4 2021
  • Q4 2022 non-GAAP operating margin* of 17.8%, compared to 17.4% in Q4 2021
  • Q4 2022 GAAP EPS $0.58, compared to $0.36 in Q4 2021
  • Q4 2022 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.79, compared to $0.71 in Q4 2021

/EIN News/ -- * Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; non-GAAP EPS; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP gross profit and margin; and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced revenue of $293.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.4% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Constant currency revenue, organic, for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 8.2% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

                                     
    Three Months Ended
    Reported         Constant Currency *
    December 31,         Impact of foreign   December 31,      
    2022   2021   % Change   exchange   2022   % Change
Cardiovascular                                    
Peripheral Intervention   $ 112,384   $ 105,543   6.5 %   $ 2,463   $ 114,847   8.8 %
Cardiac Intervention     85,277     80,438   6.0 %     2,890     88,167   9.6 %
Custom Procedural Solutions     49,147     50,450   (2.6) %     2,328     51,475   2.0 %
OEM     38,861     33,794   15.0 %     293     39,154   15.9 %
Total     285,669     270,225   5.7 %     7,974     293,643   8.7 %
                                     
Endoscopy                                    
Endoscopy Devices     7,746     8,267   (6.3) %     69     7,815   (5.5) %
                                     
Total   $ 293,415   $ 278,492   5.4 %   $ 8,043   $ 301,458   8.2 %


                                     
    Year Ended
    Reported         Constant Currency *
    December 31,         Impact of foreign   December 31,      
    2022   2021   % Change   exchange   2022   % Change
Cardiovascular                                    
Peripheral Intervention   $ 439,810   $ 405,116   8.6 %   $ 6,476   $ 446,286   10.2 %
Cardiac Intervention     343,186     320,641   7.0 %     8,235     351,421   9.6 %
Custom Procedural Solutions     190,194     193,942   (1.9) %     7,589     197,783   2.0 %
OEM     145,034     123,528   17.4 %     1,240     146,274   18.4 %
Total     1,118,224     1,043,227   7.2 %     23,540     1,141,764   9.4 %
                                     
Endoscopy                                    
Endoscopy Devices     32,757     31,524   3.9 %     266     33,023   4.8 %
                                     
Total   $ 1,150,981   $ 1,074,751   7.1 %   $ 23,806   $ 1,174,787   9.3 %
                                     

Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 45.9%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 46.3% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 49.5%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 50.0% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.4 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $20.6 million, or $0.36 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $46.0 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million, or $0.71 per share, for the prior year period.

“We delivered 8% constant currency revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, at the high-end of our expectations,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also delivered another quarter of improving profitability with a 17.8% non-GAAP operating margin, 13% growth in non-GAAP net income and 12% growth in non-GAAP earnings per share. We are proud of the team’s strong execution and relentless focus on our strategic initiatives, which resulted in impressive financial results in fiscal year 2022; we delivered more than 9% constant currency revenue growth, improvements in our profitability profile with a 17% non-GAAP operating margin – a 91 basis point improvement year-over-year – and we generated strong free cash flow of nearly $70 million.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “We are introducing 2023 financial guidance which reflects our confidence in our team’s ability to deliver continued strong execution, despite the challenging operating environment around the world. We intend to build upon the significant progress we have made during the first two years of our Foundations for Growth Program, and we remain committed to the financial targets that we outlined for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023, which call for our constant currency, organic revenue to increase at a CAGR of at least 5%, non-GAAP operating margins of at least 18% and cumulative free cash flow of more than $300 million.”

As of December 31, 2022, Merit had cash and cash equivalents of $58.4 million, total debt obligations of $198.2 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $523 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents of $67.8 million, total debt obligations of $243.1 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $490 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance

Based upon information currently available to Merit’s management, for the year ending December 31, 2023, absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s current expectations, Merit expects the following:

Revenue and Earnings Guidance*

               
    Guidance   As Reported      
            % Change  
Financial Measure   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   from Prior Year  
               
Net Sales   $1.194 - $1.210 billion   $1.151 billion   4% - 5%  
Cardiovascular Segment   $1.156 - $1.172 billion   $1.118 billion   3% - 5%  
Endoscopy Segment   $37.5 - $37.8 million   $32.8 million   14% - 16%  
               
GAAP              
Net Income   $100 - $105 million   $74.5 million      
Earnings Per Share   $1.72 - $1.80   $1.29      
               
Non-GAAP              
Net Income   $163 - $168 million   $155.8 million      
Earnings Per Share   $2.80 - $2.89   $2.70      

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) Reconciliation*

         
    Low   High
2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (GAAP)   4%     5%  
Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations   -1%     -1%  
2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency)   5%     6%  

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Merit will hold its investor conference call today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast and slide deck will also be available at merit.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

             
    December 31,      
    2022   December 31,
    (Unaudited)   2021  
ASSETS            
Current Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 58,408     $ 67,750  
Trade receivables, net     164,677       152,301  
Other receivables     12,992       17,763  
Inventories     265,991       221,922  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     22,324       16,149  
Prepaid income taxes     3,913       3,550  
Income tax refund receivables     779       2,777  
Total current assets     529,084       482,212  
             
Property and equipment, net     382,976       371,658  
Intangible assets, net     275,872       319,269  
Goodwill     359,821       361,741  
Deferred income tax assets     6,599       6,080  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     65,262       65,913  
Other assets     44,352       41,421  
Total Assets   $ 1,663,966     $ 1,648,294  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current Liabilities            
Trade payables   $ 68,504     $ 55,624  
Accrued expenses     123,189       159,014  
Current portion of long-term debt     11,250       8,438  
Current operating lease liabilities     11,005       10,668  
Income taxes payable     6,697       2,536  
Total current liabilities     220,645       236,280  
             
Long-term debt     186,759       234,397  
Deferred income tax liabilities     18,462       31,503  
Long-term income taxes payable     347       347  
Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits     1,912       932  
Deferred compensation payable     15,264       18,111  
Deferred credits     1,708       1,815  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     59,736       61,526  
Other long-term obligations     14,736       23,584  
Total liabilities     519,569       608,495  
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock     675,174       641,533  
Retained earnings     480,773       406,257  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,550 )     (7,991 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,144,397       1,039,799  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,663,966     $ 1,648,294  
                 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net sales   $ 293,415     $ 278,492     $ 1,150,981     $ 1,074,751  
Cost of sales     158,863       149,686       631,882       589,418  
Gross profit     134,552       128,806       519,099       485,333  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     83,243       76,629       342,525       335,690  
Research and development     20,436       20,406       75,510       71,247  
Legal settlement           10,036             10,036  
Impairment charges     547             2,219       4,283  
Contingent consideration expense (benefit)     (91 )     (161 )     4,611       3,161  
Acquired in-process research and development                 6,671        
Total operating expenses     104,135       106,910       431,536       424,417  
                         
Income from operations     30,417       21,896       87,563       60,916  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest income     123       101       439       769  
Interest expense     (2,158 )     (1,105 )     (6,339 )     (5,261 )
Other income (expense) — net     1,773       (711 )     966       (2,507 )
Total other expense — net     (262 )     (1,715 )     (4,934 )     (6,999 )
                         
Income before income taxes     30,155       20,181       82,629       53,917  
                         
Income tax expense (benefit)     (3,246 )     (432 )     8,113       5,463  
                         
Net income   $ 33,401     $ 20,613     $ 74,516     $ 48,454  
                         
Earnings per common share                        
Basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.36     $ 1.31     $ 0.86  
Diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.36     $ 1.29     $ 0.84  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding                        
Basic     57,098       56,489       56,806       56,145  
Diluted     57,963       57,624       57,671       57,359  
                                 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands - unaudited)

             
    Year Ended
    December 31,
    2022     2021  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income   $ 74,516     $ 48,454  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     81,804       84,066  
Loss on disposition of business     1,417        
Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets     2,281       4,412  
Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets     10,394       11,718  
Adjustments related to contingent consideration liabilities     4,611       3,161  
Acquired in-process research and development     6,671        
Deferred income taxes     (14,924 )     (4,631 )
Stock-based compensation expense     18,042       16,090  
Other adjustments     877       1,799  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures     (71,398 )     (17,838 )
Total adjustments     39,775       98,777  
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities     114,291       147,231  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures for property and equipment     (45,029 )     (27,939 )
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (8,287 )     (7,171 )
Other investing, net     (4,081 )     (2,051 )
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities     (57,397 )     (37,161 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     20,070       21,306  
Payments on long-term debt     (44,938 )     (108,500 )
Contingent payments related to acquisitions     (32,918 )     (10,665 )
Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock     (2,474 )     (576 )
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in financing activities     (60,260 )     (98,435 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash     (3,826 )     (801 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (7,192 )     10,834  
             
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:            
Beginning of period     67,750       56,916  
End of period   $ 60,558     $ 67,750  
             
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents     58,408       67,750  
Restricted cash reported in prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,150        
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 60,558     $ 67,750  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

  • constant currency revenue;
  • constant currency revenue, organic;
  • non-GAAP gross profit and margin;
  • non-GAAP operating income and margin;
  • non-GAAP net income;
  • non-GAAP earnings per share; and
  • free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. dollar. The constant currency revenue adjustments of $8.0 million and $23.8 million to reported revenue for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, there were no revenues from acquisitions excluded in the calculation of Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets and certain inventory write-offs. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings, and changes in governmental or industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $12.5 million and $11.1 million for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022
    Pre-Tax   Tax Impact   After-Tax   Per Share Impact
GAAP net income   $ 30,155     $ 3,246     $ 33,401     $ 0.58  
                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Cost of Sales                        
Amortization of intangibles     10,615       (2,602 )     8,013       0.14  
Operating Expenses                        
Contingent consideration benefit     (91 )     31       (60 )     (0.00 )
Impairment charges     547             547       0.01  
Amortization of intangibles     1,551       (382 )     1,169       0.02  
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)     1,152       (133 )     1,019       0.02  
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)     3,325       (814 )     2,511       0.04  
Acquisition-related     213       (52 )     161       0.00  
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)     4,482       (1,097 )     3,385       0.06  
Other (e)     121       (30 )     91       0.00  
Other (Income) Expense                        
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs     151       (37 )     114       0.00  
Loss on disposal of business unit     17       3       20       0.00  
Tax expense related to restructuring (f)           (4,324 )     (4,324 )     (0.07 )
                         
Non-GAAP net income   $ 52,238     $ (6,191 )   $ 46,047     $ 0.79  
                         
Diluted shares                       57,963  


                         
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2021
    Pre-Tax   Tax Impact   After-Tax   Per Share Impact
GAAP net income   $ 20,181     $ 432     $ 20,613     $ 0.36  
                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Cost of Sales                        
Amortization of intangibles     10,570       (2,625 )     7,945       0.14  
Operating Expenses                        
Contingent consideration benefit     (161 )     53       (108 )     (0.00 )
Amortization of intangibles     1,786       (447 )     1,339       0.02  
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)     1,036       (110 )     926       0.02  
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)     1,605       (398 )     1,207       0.02  
Acquisition-related     (2 )           (2 )     (0.00 )
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)     1,513       (375 )     1,138       0.02  
Other (e)     10,118       (2,508 )     7,610       0.13  
Other (Income) Expense                        
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs     151       (37 )     114       0.00  
                         
Non-GAAP net income   $ 46,797     $ (6,015 )   $ 40,782     $ 0.71  
                         
Diluted shares                       57,624  

_________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

                         
    Year Ended
    December 31, 2022
    Pre-Tax   Tax Impact   After-Tax   Per Share Impact
GAAP net income   $ 82,629   $ (8,113 )   $ 74,516     $ 1.29  
                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Cost of Sales                        
Amortization of intangibles     42,154     (10,335 )     31,819       0.55  
Operating Expenses                        
Contingent consideration expense     4,611     14       4,625       0.08  
Impairment charges     2,219     (318 )     1,901       0.03  
Amortization of intangibles     6,300     (1,558 )     4,742       0.08  
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)     5,506     (546 )     4,960       0.09  
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)     23,757     (5,516 )     18,241       0.32  
Acquisition-related     2,114     (517 )     1,597       0.03  
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)     12,933     (3,166 )     9,767       0.17  
Other (e)     7,966     (1,893 )     6,073       0.11  
Other (Income) Expense                        
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs     604     (148 )     456       0.01  
Loss on disposal of business unit     1,407     (29 )     1,378       0.02  
Tax expense related to restructuring (f)         (4,324 )     (4,324 )     (0.07 )
                         
Non-GAAP net income   $ 192,200   $ (36,449 )   $ 155,751     $ 2.70  
                         
Diluted shares                       57,671  


                         
    Year Ended
    December 31, 2021
    Pre-Tax   Tax Impact   After-Tax   Per Share Impact
GAAP net income   $ 53,917   $ (5,463 )   $ 48,454   $ 0.84
                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Cost of Sales                        
Amortization of intangibles     42,453     (10,543 )     31,910     0.56
Inventory write-off (a)     1,620     (202 )     1,418     0.02
Operating Expenses                        
Contingent consideration expense     3,161     52       3,213     0.06
Impairment charges     4,283     (481 )     3,802     0.07
Amortization of intangibles     7,183     (1,798 )     5,385     0.09
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)     5,035     (604 )     4,431     0.08
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)     18,649     (4,620 )     14,029     0.24
Acquisition-related     8,473     (2,100 )     6,373     0.11
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)     4,036     (1,001 )     3,035     0.05
Other (e)     16,652     (2,977 )     13,675     0.24
Other (Income) Expense                        
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs     604     (150 )     454     0.01
                         
Non-GAAP net income   $ 166,066   $ (29,887 )   $ 136,179   $ 2.37
                         
Diluted shares                       57,359

________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

                                                 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Year Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Amounts   % Sales   Amounts   % Sales   Amounts   % Sales   Amounts   % Sales
Net Sales as Reported   $ 293,415           $ 278,492           $ 1,150,981         $ 1,074,751      
                                                 
GAAP Operating Income     30,417     10.4 %     21,896     7.9 %     87,563   7.6 %     60,916   5.7 %
Cost of Sales                                                
Amortization of intangibles     10,615     3.6 %     10,570     3.8 %     42,154   3.7 %     42,453   4.0 %
Inventory write-off (a)                                 1,620   0.2 %
Operating Expenses                                                
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense     (91 )   (0.0) %     (161)     (0.1) %     4,611   0.4 %     3,161   0.3 %
Impairment charges     547     0.2 %               2,219   0.2 %     4,283   0.4 %
Amortization of intangibles     1,551     0.5 %     1,786     0.6 %     6,300   0.5 %     7,183   0.7 %
Performance-based share-based compensation (b)     1,152     0.4 %     1,036     0.4 %     5,506   0.5 %     5,035   0.5 %
Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)     3,325     1.1 %     1,605     0.6 %     23,757   2.1 %     18,649   1.7 %
Acquisition-related     213     0.1 %     (2)     (0.0) %     2,114   0.2 %     8,473   0.8 %
Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)     4,482     1.5 %     1,513     0.5 %     12,933   1.1 %     4,036   0.4 %
Other (e)     121     0.0 %     10,118     3.6 %     7,966   0.7 %     16,652   1.5 %
                                                 
Non-GAAP Operating Income   $ 52,332     17.8 %   $ 48,361     17.4 %   $ 195,123   17.0 %   $ 172,461   16.0 %

__________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.
b) Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.
c) Includes consulting expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program and other transformation costs, including severance related to corporate initiatives.
d) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the E.U. Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”).
e) The 2022 year-to-date period includes costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”), acquired in-process research and development charges of $6.7 million, and legal costs associated with a shareholder derivative proceeding. The 2021 periods include accrued class action litigation settlement costs in the fourth quarter of approximately $10 million, net of expected insurance proceeds, accrued contract termination costs of approximately $6 million to renegotiate certain terms of an acquisition agreement, and costs to comply with Merit’s settlement agreement with the DOJ.
f) Represents an adjustment to our deferred withholding tax liability on unremitted foreign earnings as a result of the restructuring of certain international subsidiaries in 2022.

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

                                 
        Three Months Ended       Year Ended
        December31,        December31, 
    % Change   2022   2021   % Change   2022   2021
Reported Revenue   5.4 % $ 293,415   $ 278,492   7.1 % $ 1,150,981   $ 1,074,751
                                 
Add: Impact of foreign exchange         8,043             23,806    
                                 
Constant Currency Revenue (a)   8.2 % $ 301,458   $ 278,492   9.3 % $ 1,174,787   $ 1,074,751
                                 
Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions                        
                                 
Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a)   8.2 % $ 301,458   $ 278,492   9.3 % $ 1,174,787   $ 1,074,751

_______________

(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

                         
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December31,      December31,   
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Reported Gross Margin   45.9 %   46.3 %   45.1 %   45.2 %
                         
Add back impact of:                        
Amortization of intangibles   3.6 %   3.8 %   3.7 %   4.0 %
Inventory write-off (a)       %   %   0.2 %
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Margin   49.5 %   50.0 %   48.8 %   49.3 %

________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

(a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release which are not purely historical, including, without limitation, statements regarding Merit’s forecasted plans, net sales, net income (GAAP and non-GAAP), operating income and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), gross profit and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), earnings per share (GAAP and non-GAAP), free cash flow, and other financial measures, future growth and profit expectations or forecasted economic conditions, or the implementation of, and results which may be achieved through, Merit’s Foundations for Growth Program or other expense reduction initiatives, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Merit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) and other filings with the SEC. Such risks and uncertainties include inherent risks and uncertainties relating to Merit’s internal models or the projections in this release; disruptions in Merit’s supply chain, manufacturing or sterilization processes; reduced availability of, and price increases associated with, commodity components and other raw materials; adverse changes in freight, shipping and transportation expenses; negative changes in economic and industry conditions in the United States or other countries, including inflation; risks relating to Merit’s potential inability to successfully manage growth through acquisitions generally, including the inability to effectively integrate acquired operations or products or commercialize technology developed internally or acquired through completed, proposed or future transactions; risks associated with Merit’s ongoing or prospective manufacturing transfers and facility consolidations; fluctuations in interest or foreign currency exchange rates; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit’s information technology systems, including the potential for breaches of security and evolving regulations regarding privacy and data protection; governmental scrutiny and regulation of the medical device industry, including governmental inquiries, investigations and proceedings involving Merit; difficulties, delays and expenditures relating to development, testing and regulatory approval or clearance of Merit’s products, including the pursuit of approvals under the MDR, and risks that such products may not be developed successfully or approved for commercial use; litigation and other judicial proceedings affecting Merit; the potential of fines, penalties or other adverse consequences if Merit’s employees or agents violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other laws or regulations; restrictions on Merit’s liquidity or business operations resulting from its debt agreements; infringement of Merit’s technology or the assertion that Merit’s technology infringes the rights of other parties; product recalls and product liability claims; changes in customer purchasing patterns or the mix of products Merit sells; laws and regulations targeting fraud and abuse in the healthcare industry; potential for significant adverse changes in governing regulations, including reforms to the procedures for approval or clearance of Merit’s products by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or comparable regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions; changes in tax laws and regulations in the United States or other countries; termination of relationships with Merit’s suppliers, or failure of such suppliers to perform; concentration of a substantial portion of Merit’s revenues among a few products and procedures; development of new products and technology that could render Merit’s existing or future products obsolete; market acceptance of new products; volatility in the market price of Merit’s common stock; modification or limitation of governmental or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes in healthcare policies or markets related to healthcare reform initiatives; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws; changes in key personnel; work stoppage or transportation risks; failure to introduce products in a timely fashion; price and product competition; fluctuations in and obsolescence of inventory; risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and Merit’s response thereto; and other factors referenced in the 2021 Annual Report and other materials filed with the SEC. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to Merit or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Those estimates and all other forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Merit assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to estimates and all other forward-looking statements.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. 

