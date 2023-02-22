Submit Release
Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 3:25 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 10,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Caitlin O'Connor
Senior PR Manager
press@rapid7.com


