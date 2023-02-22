Afghan Politician and Scholar Haji Amanullah Safi Addresses Brussels Conference on the Controversial Durand Line Border

Haji Amanullah Safi speaks at a conference, urging the world community to reject the Durandline as a forgery and strive toward a peaceful settlement of the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict. (Photo Serge Jansen)

Safi Calls for the Recognition of the Durand Line as a Fake and Invalid Line and Urges a Peaceful Resolution to the Dispute Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

The Durand Line is not stated as a permanent boundary in this agreement, but it is used to organize and divide the areas on this line between British India and Amir Khan at that time.” — Haji Amanullah Safi

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Also Haji Amanullah Safi, an Afghan politician and scholar, spoke at the conference of Chairman Andy Vermaut of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue on February 17, 2023 in Brussels. In his speech, he discussed the Durand Line, a 2,640-kilometer-long border between Afghanistan and Pakistan that has not been accepted by the government of Afghanistan or the tribes living on both sides of the line.

Safi explained that the Durand Line was imposed on Amir Abdul Rahman Khan of Afghanistan by force because he was facing threats from Russia to the north of Afghanistan and British India to the south. The line was named after Henry Mortimer Durand, the Deputy Secretary of State for British India, and was agreed upon in 1893 by Amir Abdul Rahman Khan and Henry Mortimer Durand. The line was drawn by British India in an imaginary landmark survey and has been a subject of controversy between Afghanistan and Pakistan ever since. Safi emphasized that the Durand Line is not considered an international border and was never intended to be permanent, according to the seven-article agreement between Amir Abdul Rahman Khan and Henry Mortimer Durand. He argued that the Durand Line is a colonial line and a force-accepted line that is never acceptable to the Afghan people. Safi believes that the international community, including the United Nations, should recognize the Durand Line as a fake and invalid line, and that the Afghans should peacefully return to their original geography. In his speech, Safi appealed to the international organizations, countries, and the United Nations Organization to take a closer look at the issue of the Durand Line and its impact on the Afghan people. His passionate plea for peace and understanding between Afghanistan and Pakistan was well-received by the conference attendees, who praised his efforts in bringing this important issue to the forefront of the public discourse. Chairman Andy Vermaut thanked Haji Amanullah Safi for his enlightening speech and encouraged everyone to continue the dialogue on this complex issue. The conference ended on a positive note, with the hope that there will be a peaceful resolution to the Durand Line dispute in the near future.

Durand Line is not accepted

No agreement regarding the border with Pakistan

Line not recognised by previous Afghan governments

And there is no provision in the 7 articles of this agreement that this agreement is to continue for a hundred years and is also bound only for the lifetime of Amir Abdul Rahman, and after his death, this agreement is defective and invalid. After him, his son, Amir Habibullah Khan, came to power. At that time, Lord Curzon, who was in India, sent a proposal to Amir Habibullah Khan that this agreement should be renewed,.