A Compilation of a Family’s Creative Endeavors
In a small book, Marilyn Wassmann compiles an intriguing assortment of artwork and poetry that is inspired by family.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many different forms of art that give people an opportunity to express a wide range of emotions and give them the chance to leave a lasting mark on the world by capturing who they are and the experiences they have had for future generations to see. A picture that physically captures the heart, a limerick with rhymes and thoughts, music that uses notes and instruments to describe emotions, and literature that uses words to graphically portray a story that captures a person's life can all be used as forms of expression.
Inspired by her grandmother Marilyn Wassmann together with her husband, Paul Wassmann, has compiled a collection of works into a compact and art filled book titled Pen Scratching Poets. The book opens with a poem called Pen Scratches that is an ode to her grandmother, and then there are other poems and illustrations that are inspired by events in Marilyn Wassmann's life that she shared with her family. It tells the tale of how several generations of family members have shared their ideas and emotions in poetry, allowing later generations to appreciate them and see the distinctions and parallels between contemporary culture and past generations.
The author has infused this book with lyrical anecdotes so that readers may sense her commitment to and work in creating this collection. With the help of images of drawings and illustrations that showcase their vast talents and skill, they skillfully and elegantly combine various tunes and notes into a symphony that seems too effortless. This allows readers to become immersed in their rich family culture and traditions and a part of their family through poetry and illustrations.
Join Marilyn Wassmann and Paul Wassmann as they invite readers into their family through poetry and art in the book titled "Pen Scratching Poets."
