Iowa DNR cancels public meetings in Ventura, Algona and Okoboji due to weather

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is cancelling public meetings planned tonight in Ventura, Algona and Okoboji due to inclement weather. The meetings will not be rescheduled.

The meeting scheduled tonight in Onawa will go on as planned.

The Iowa DNR will have the presentation available on its website www.iowadnr.gov beginning next week for review and comment.

“The presentation recaps the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons and discusses potential regulation changes and we include the wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov email for you to send your comments, concerns or opinions regarding the proposals or on any other topic that falls under the Iowa DNR’s wildlife umbrella,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau.

Meeting date, time and location

  • Onawa, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark State Park visitor center, 21914 Park Loop
  • Chariton, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Chariton Community Center Rooms A & B, 502 North Main Street
  • Council Bluffs, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club, 531 Comanche St.
  • Decorah, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Franklin W. Olin Building, Room 102, Luther College, 700 College Drive, next to the Prues Library
  • Dubuque, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
  • Iowa City, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy. 218 South
  • Wapello, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Langwood Education Center, 14019 H Ave.

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

