How do I request a Patient Listening Session?

Patient Listening Sessions are one of many ways patients, caregivers, and their advocates can share their experiences and perspectives by talking directly with FDA staff.

Patient Listening Sessions are small, informal, non-regulatory, non-public discussions

Patient Listening Sessions are scheduled for up to 1.5 hours and can be in person at FDA in Silver Spring, MD, on the phone, or a mix of the two

Patient Listening Sessions are about your health-related experiences and perspectives, not a specific medical product (drug, biologic, or device)

Only the FDA, patients, caregivers, advocates, and community representatives participate in the Patient Listening Session. For some sessions, FDA's Office of Patient Affairs works in partnership with the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA. FDA staff will listen to better understand your experiences and perspectives and may ask questions to learn more.