Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,493 in the last 365 days.

How do I request a Patient Listening Session?

Patient Listening Sessions are one of many ways patients, caregivers, and their advocates can share their experiences and perspectives by talking directly with FDA staff.

  • Patient Listening Sessions are small, informal, non-regulatory, non-public discussions
  • Patient Listening Sessions are scheduled for up to 1.5 hours and can be in person at FDA in Silver Spring, MD, on the phone, or a mix of the two
  • Patient Listening Sessions are about your health-related experiences and perspectives, not a specific medical product (drug, biologic, or device)

Only the FDA, patients, caregivers, advocates, and community representatives participate in the Patient Listening Session. For some sessions, FDA's Office of Patient Affairs works in partnership with the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA. FDA staff will listen to better understand your experiences and perspectives and may ask questions to learn more.

You just read:

How do I request a Patient Listening Session?

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.