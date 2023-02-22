InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient 2-in-1 Kitchen Tool (MBQ-286)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved whisk that can be used to combine ingredients as well as scrape the sides of a bowl," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SWISK. My 4-in-1 tool design would be a useful addition to any kitchen."

The patent-pending invention provides a combination whisk and spatula for use in the kitchen. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use multiple utensils when mixing batter. As a result, it increases convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cooks and bakers.

