Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,488 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient 2-in-1 Kitchen Tool (MBQ-286)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved whisk that can be used to combine ingredients as well as scrape the sides of a bowl," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SWISK. My 4-in-1 tool design would be a useful addition to any kitchen."

The patent-pending invention provides a combination whisk and spatula for use in the kitchen. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use multiple utensils when mixing batter. As a result, it increases convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cooks and bakers.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-286, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-2-in-1-kitchen-tool-mbq-286-301750862.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient 2-in-1 Kitchen Tool (MBQ-286)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.