(Video) Monarchist Thugs Attack Iranian Dissident at Brussels Rally.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The thugs affiliated with Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s deposed dictator, the Shah, attacked a supporter of the Iranian Resistance in Belgium. The cruel action, recorded on camera by a bystander, indicated an emerging pattern and raised serious concerns among Iranians and the luring insecurity in developments that are branded “unifying events,” and about the return of the Pahlavi dictatorship, notorious for systemic human rights abuses.On Monday, February 20, thousands of Iranians gathered in Brussels to urge the European Union to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist entity. Many supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) were among the participants.The remnants of the deposed monarchy were also present, trying, as usual, to usurp the demonstration in favor of the abhorrent Pahlavi dictatorship.They failed, as Iranians held placards and signs denouncing any form of dictatorship, therefore echoing the voice of their compatriots inside Iran who chant, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the mullahs.” Thus, Reza Pahlavi’s thugs showed their true colors by attacking Mr. Hassan Habibi and Ms. Mahnaz Arab, two MEK supporters, which resulted in their hospitalization.This attack happened a few days after the supporters of the monarchy in Munich, Germany held large pictures of Parviz Sabeti, a notorious torturer of the Shah’s SAVAK (secret police) while raising his brutalities in dealing with dissidents, namely the MEK prisoners in Shah’s era.In the 1970s, facing a restive society and a growing trend of youth joining resistance groups, Shah used his SAVAK to stifle any voice of dissent in Iran brutally.While the remnants of the decayed monarchy try to imply Iran was better under the Shah and create a false nostalgia, they cannot rewrite history or erase the Iranian people’s memory.The story of SAVAK’s brutal tortures made headlines in the 1970s. Before Shah’s trip to the U.S. in 1977, the Village Voice published an article, “Beautiful Butchers,” mocking how the tyrant had “made tortures chic.”In his 1974-5 Report as Amnesty International Secretary General, Martin Ennals wrote how the Shah “retains his benevolent image despite the highest rate of death penalties in the world, no valid system of civilian courts and a history of torture which is beyond belief.”In other words, under his “modern and advanced leader” mask, there was a psychopath who mercilessly ordered torture and executions. Shah’s cruelty was one of many reasons the Iranian society revolted against his regime.Sadly, the anti-monarchial revolution was hijacked by the ruling theocracy, and the mullahs’ crimes against the Iranian people exceeded the boundaries of brutality set by the Shah and his SAVAK.In his memoirs, Shah referred to the liberation of political prisoners, mostly MEK leaders, as his “biggest mistake.” Many of those prisoners were killed by the Iranian regime. In other words, Khomeini completed Shah’s task.Now, as the nationwide Iran revolution pose an existential threat to the clerical regime, the remnants of the Shah rush to the aid of their master’s “true heir.” They spread discord and disunity by targeting other dissidents of the regime while trying to usurp the Iranian people’s democratic revolution, which aims to establish a democratic republic.Reza Pahlavi speaks of human rights and democracy while slandering the MEK, yet his supporters, like their IRGC comrades, attack the Iranian resistance’s supporters and vow to restore SAVAK to deal with “future terrorists.” What else could be excepted when Reza Pahlavi explicitly acknowledges that he is in “bilateral contact” with the IRGC?For years, the Iranian regime hindered the process of change inside Iran by using the so-called “reformists.” The mullahs deceived the world, and while the West was enamored with Javad Zarif, then the regime’s Foreign Minister, the IRGC forces were killing innocent civilians in Iran.When Iranians ended this game in the 2018 uprising, Tehran started promoting Reza Pahlavi, someone who has said that “regime change is not included in his set of the alphabet” and refuses to clear his position on several serious issues, such as the rights of ethnic minorities. Yet, he continues boasting about freedom in Iran.Upon arrival, Khomeini was also speaking of “freedom” and “economic prosperity,” yet he brought nothing but misery and death to Iranians. When Reza Pahlavi and his supporters openly speak about resuscitating SAVAK and target dissidents abroad, how should one believe their deafening cries of “democracy”?As Jean-Pierre Brard, a former French MP, said during the NCRI’s rally on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, “Iranians did not offer so much blood and suffered so much to endure such an alternative. The martyrs did not give up their lives to satisfy personal ambition or greed for others to profit.”

