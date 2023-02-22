NAIWE Appoints Jeanne Grunert, Noted Content Marketing Consultant, to Expert Panel
She will serve on the National Association of Independent Writers and Editors’ Board as their Branding and Marketing Expert.PROSPECT, VIRGINIA, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Independent Writers and Editors (NAIWE) announced the appointment of noted writer and content marketing consultant Jeanne Grunert to the Association’s Board of Experts. The NAIWE Board of Experts consists of individuals with expertise in writing, editing, publishing, and marketing who help their fellow members grow as writers and learn to promote their writing, editing, and related services.
“We are so pleased to have Jeanne Grunert join NAIWE’s Board of Experts as the Branding and Marketing Expert,” said April Michelle Davis, NAIWE’s executive director. “Board members provide a valuable service to NAIWE members and to the publishing community at large by leading a webinar in their area of expertise, and we are excited to learn from Jeanne Grunert.”
Ms. Grunert is the founder and president of Seven Oaks Consulting, a business-to-business content marketing agency located in Prospect, Virginia. Prior to founding Seven Oaks Consulting, Jeanne led marketing for divisions of McGraw-Hill Education; Teachers College Columbia University; The College Board; and retail, publishing, and financial service companies in the New York City area. Known worldwide for her exceptional leadership and communication skills, Jeanne works seamlessly across cultural and corporate barriers to achieve outstanding results.
Jeanne is also no stranger to the writing world. As a teenager, she won a national short story competition and published numerous articles in hobby magazines. She continued writing for magazines for many years. Her essay, “A Teacher Named Kricket,” originally published in Equus, was included in the anthology Straight from the Heart – True Stories of Horses. Her fiction and creative nonfiction have appeared in Chicken Soup for the Cat Lover’s Soul, Equus, Horse Illustrated, and many other publications.
She has also published three nonfiction books, two novels, and several works of short fiction.
As a fellow author with extensive marketing industry experience, Jeanne looks forward to sharing her expertise with NAIWE members. She may be contacted through her company, Seven Oaks Consulting, or through the NAIWE website.
