Phoenix Environmental Helps Lehner Company Receive $1 Million Brownfield Remediation Grant

Phoenix Environmental’s 10+ years of experience in delivering innovative brownfield solutions proved instrumental to Lehner receiving the competitive grant

DELEWARE, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Environmental – the Delaware, Ohio-based client-focused consulting firm specializing in environmental due diligence, brownfields, and geologic services – is proud to have helped the Lehner Company receive a $1 million Brownfield Remediation Grant in recent weeks.

Awarded to Lehner Company by the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) through Ohio's Brownfield Remediation Grant, the funds will be used to support environmental cleanup activities at Wild Oaks Market located at 7775 Dublin Rd. in Delaware County. Activities will include removing contaminated soil and groundwater caused by leaking underground storage tanks.

Phoenix Environmental conducted prior environmental assessments at the property for the owner and Lehner and after determining the extent of contamination was larger than expected advised Lehner Company that the site may be grant eligible. After discussions with the ODOD, Phoenix Environmental assisted the Lehner Company with its grant application.

“To date, our team has helped clients receive over $18 million in similar grand funds, and we’re incredibly pleased to have helped the Lehner Company receive this Brownfield Remediation Grant,” said Jeff Paetz, President, Owner, and Senior Geologist at Phoenix Environmental. “We’re especially proud of this project as we know firsthand that their work will help clean up and renew an environmentally impacted local site.”

Matt Lehner, President of the Lehner Company, added, “I’m excited that we could come together with the State of Ohio and Concord Township to clean up a compromised site. This will ensure the building remains a fixture of the community, as it has since the 1880s. This could not have come to fruition without those partnerships and guidance from Jeff Paetz and his team at Phoenix Environmental.”

To learn more about Phoenix Environmental and its services, click here or visit www.phoenixel.com.