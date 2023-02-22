DEADLINE ALERT for GOTU, AVYA, BLRX, ENVX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 – July 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects and the policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu’s operations and profitability and the value of Company securities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA)

Class Period: October 3, 2019 – November 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") was deficient in several areas; (2) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (3) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX)

Class Period: February 23, 2021 – September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)

Class Period: February 22, 2021 – January 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants overstated Enovix’s ability to produce batteries at scale and its ability to deliver batteries ahead of competition.

