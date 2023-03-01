Mobility City of Greater New Orleans Celebrates Second Anniversary Helping People Improve Their Quality of Life
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Owners Michele and Jeff Varon enjoy helping thousands in the Greater New Orleans area with repair, rental, and sale of mobility equipment.
The Mobility City business model features a showroom with service. Each location employs repair technicians who make house calls. Michele immediately grasped the essentials and has run with it.”BOCA RATON, FL, US, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the $6 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announced today that its Mobility City of Greater New Orleans franchise will be celebrating its second anniversary in May 2023. New Orleans residents with disabilities that result in mobility issues can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, they can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service.
“Michele and Jeff Varon were our first Louisiana franchise owners and are soon to be completing two years of serving their community. We are excited to see their continued growth and the development of their territory,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"Michele and Jeff have done an outstanding job representing the Mobility City brand in Greater New Orleans. They faced some early challenges with respect to storms but have overcome and become great assets in their community. They're very community focused, and involved, and we're very proud of the work they're doing to improve the lives of the people needing mobility equipment services in New Orleans," said Ben Fretti, Director of Operations, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City of Greater New Orleans is a woman owned business led by Michele and Jeff Varon, who brought a proven track record in nursing home operations to their business. “I can’t think of more rewarding work than serving the elderly, veterans and those recovering from, and dealing with various health issues and surgeries. Our relationship with customers goes well beyond strictly business,” said Michele Varon.
“It has been our pleasure, and quite gratifying to help improve the lives of thousands of area residents over the past two years. Seeing people’s response when we deliver a new piece of equipment to their home, or repair their existing equipment brings us as much joy as it does our customers,” said Jeff Varon.
“As Greater New Orleans residents have come to know the superior customer service and products provided by the New Orleans team, we expect to see more showrooms opening along the Gulf Coast,” said Vincent Baratta.
“Selecting the right owner for expansion is important and requires a thorough process. We could not have done better when selecting business owners than Michele and Jeff for Greater New Orleans, especially with their community involvement,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.
With over 39 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Customers can also connect with Mobility City on Facebook or on LinkedIn.
