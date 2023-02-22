Rash Guard Market | Analysis by Top Key Manufacturers, Size ($12.7 Bn) Trends, Growth Rate (3.4%) and Forecast

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rash guard market generated $9.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17302

Based on type, the t-shirt segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The shirt segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the swimming segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The surging segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17302



Based on end-user, the men segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The women segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The report also analyses key players of the global rash guard market report include TYR Sport Inc, O’ Neill, Roxy, Quicksilver, Sportstar Athletics, Gap Inc, Dick’s Sporting good Inc, Skechers U.S.A Inc, Cranbarry Inc, Adidas AG, Asos PLC, Nike Inc, Puma SE, Ralp Lauren Corporation, Under Armour Inc, Coloumbia Sportswear, Wildcraft, Hennes and Mauritz AB.

Procure Complete Report (392 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8da7636a51c794344f9fdd603a7d241c

The report analyzes these key players in the global rash guard market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.