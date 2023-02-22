OneAccord Health and ADVault Inc. Expand Groundbreaking Digital Service to Empower End-of-Life Decisions
EINPresswire.com/ -- OneAccord Health, through its partnership with ADVault Inc., is expanding its focus to include more direct-to-consumer engagement aimed at empowering healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and the community to engage in discussions about patients' values, goals, and preferences during advance care planning. Our digital service also provides personalized discussions with a healthcare professional to ensure that their end-of-life preferences are documented and communicated so that individuals and their loved ones make informed decisions during the most sensitive moments.
“Although educating and training healthcare professionals and payers in palliative care and advance care planning is still a priority, events of the past few years confirm that everyone needs an advanced care plan,” said James Farnum, President OneAccord Health. “Our expanded focus will allow us to educate the community about palliative care and advance care planning and connect individuals to important end-of-life resources provided through insurance agents, estate planners, and burial services,” James added. Palliative care aims to improve the quality of life of people with serious illness and their families. But studies show that the public and healthcare professionals need accurate knowledge of palliative care. OneAccord Health held a focus group interview with both healthcare professionals and nonprofessionals. Their findings confirmed a misunderstanding of palliative care and advance care planning, with only a small percentage of healthcare professionals correctly identifying it. The participants also believed that palliative care and advance care planning would benefit those at end-of-life, suggesting that more effort is needed to educate the public and healthcare professionals about palliative care and advance care planning.
"We are thrilled to bring this advance care planning service to the community and help address the need for education and advocacy around palliative and advance care planning," said James. "By working with ADVault Inc., we are confident that we can make a real difference in the lives of patients and their families during this critical time."
One Accord Health's new digital service is also available to healthcare professionals and stakeholders. To learn more, visit www.oneaccordhealth.com.
About One Accord Health
One Accord Health ensures healthcare professionals and stakeholders engage in discussions around identifying and articulating patients' values, goals, and preferences when it matters most. Sensitive and thoughtful discussions early in the disease process can empower and guide patients and their loved ones during end-of-life, in-the-moment decision-making.
About AD Vault Inc.
AD Vault Inc. is the nation’s leader in digital advance care planning (ACP) and technology to easily create, upload, and store documents safely and securely. They are committed to ensuring everyone has an advance care planning document that is easily accessible when it matters most.
For more information, please visit: https://www.advaultinc.com
