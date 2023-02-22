Lynx Software Technologies Selects GrammaTech CodeSonar to Ensure the Safety and Security of Mission Critical Military Aerospace Applications

Provider of embedded systems for high threat environments is using GrammaTech to implement DevSecOps across development, testing, feedback and deployment

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced that Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, is using CodeSonar to maintain the safety and security of its software. Lynx develops software used in mission-critical aerospace, automotive, enterprise and industrial products, including military aircraft, for Airbus, Lockheed Martin, US Navy and more.

The benefits from DevSecOps implementations are supported by a recent survey commissioned by Lynx, where respondents cited several benefits, including the ability to release code faster (68.2%), shorter development timelines (52.7%) and reduced development costs.

Lynx is using the CodeSonar static application security testing (SAST) platform to implement security at the earliest stages of the product lifecycle within the LYNX MOSA.ic software framework, which enables developers to build and integrate complex multicore safety- or security-critical systems using independent application modules. The modular Lynx architecture collapses development cycles when creating, certifying, and deploying robust platforms for manned, autonomous and increasingly connected systems.

"Lynx provides customers with a robust, flexible foundation that supports the rich system functionality needs of some of the world's most complex systems including fighter jets, drones and helicopters," said Arun Subbarao, VP of Engineering for Lynx. "GrammaTech helps us ensure the code we develop meets the highest security and safety standards our customers demand by detecting defects and vulnerabilities at every stage of software development lifecycle. The result is safer and faster product development."

"Lynx builds software used in the most demanding products and environments on the planet, where safety and security are required to prevent physical injury and product failure," said Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech. "Customers in mission critical sectors like Lynx rely on GrammaTech to help them improve the security and safety of code they write, while accelerating the speed at which they deliver products to market."

CodeSonar supports all leading development languages (C, C++, C# and Java) in one unified platform and integrates with GitHub Actions to provide native SAST capabilities for embedded code. The platform supports the validation of coding standards and best practices including MISRA, JPL, CERT-C and static verification using formal method concepts to find defects including runtime errors, buffer overruns, API misuse, misuse of socket API, suspicious behavior, dead code unused variables. It finds defects that impact software quality and security, and scales to meet the most rigorous real-world requirements, programs and processes like those facing Lynx.

